Six Nations officials postpone France v Scotland

Sunday's Six Nations game between France and Scotland has been postponed.

The decision follows another positive Covid-19 case in the French squad.

A statement from the tournament chiefs this afternoon said that : "the Six Nations Testing Oversight Group (TOG) met today to review the situation in the French camp.

"They unanimously recommended the postponement of the France v Scotland match.

"This will be ratified later today by the Six Nations Council.

"We will be working on the rescheduling of this fixture and will communicate the date in due course."

The game had been thrown into major doubt following a Covid-19 outbreak in the squad last week however tournament chiefs gave the green light on Wednesday for the match to proceed as planned at the Stade de France on Sunday.

The re-fixture is set to prove a huge headache for tournament organisers

Earlier this week - when the game was in doubt originally - Scottish rugby chiefs released a statement highlighting the issues with a change of dates.

It noted: “Any postponement will have an impact on the player release agreement in place with clubs, which could see more than 10 Scotland players unavailable for selection if the game is rearranged.

“We will be working closely with our Six Nations counterparts to press the case for this week’s game to go ahead, should it medically safe to do so.”

In a statement, the French Rugby Federation said: "Following the RT-PCR tests carried out this Wednesday, February 24 in the evening, and the appearance of a positive case within the squad of players, the FFR medical committee met this morning and decided to suspend training this day.

"The entire group is in isolation in accordance with health protocol.

"The FFR is in close contact with the Six Nations committee."

France's coronavirus outbreak forced 10 of their top stars into quarantine, including scrum-half and 2020 player of the championship Antoine Dupont and captain Charles Ollivon.