Carbery on bench for Munster's trip to Cardiff

Joey Carbery is set for his first action in 13 months after being named on the bench for tomorrow night’s PRO14 clash away to Cardiff Blues.
The 25-year old has not played since suffering an ankle injury against Ulster in January last year but has made significant progress in recent weeks and is set for what will only be his 18th appearance for Munster since joining them from Leinster in the summer of 2018.
His return will be closely watched by Irish coach Andy Farrell with Munster defence coach JP Ferreira saying this week that the out-half was going well in training.
Munster have made six changes to the starting side which maintained their impressive away form when they won 22-10 in Edinburgh at the weekend.
Three of the changes are at the back as Irish squad members Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell and Craig Casey are replaced by Calvin Nash, Rory Scannell and Nick McCarthy.
Up front hooker Kevin O’Byrne starts with Niall Scannell on the bench, Fineen Wycherley comes in for Billy Holland in the second row and Jack O’Sullivan gets the nod at No.8 with Gavin Coombes dropping to the bench.
Veteran Holland will become Munster’s second most capped player if he comes off the bench, edging past Ronan O’Gara’s 240 appearances and a step closer to catching Donncha O’Callaghan’s record 268.
Scrum-half Paddy Patterson, currently on loan from Leinster, will make his Munster debut if introduced. Promising lock Thomas Ahern has been ruled out through injury for a side which will be captained by fellow Waterford man Jack O’Donoghue.
M Haley; C Nash, R Scannell, D de Allende, S Daly; JJ Hanrahan, N McCarthy; J Cronin, K O’Byrne, J Ryan; J Kleyn, F Wycherley; J O’Donoghue, C Cloete, J O’Sullivan.
N Scannell, L O’Connor, R Salanoa, B Holland, G Coombes, P Patterson, J Carbery, D Sweetnam.