Law firm 'handling a number of concussion cases' on behalf of former Ireland internationals

A leading Irish law firm has confirmed to the Irish Examiner it is “currently handling a number of rugby concussion cases” on behalf of former Irish international players.

Maguire McClafferty Solicitors of Dublin have stated that “further cases are coming forward on a regular basis” but the identities of the players will not be revealed unless and until proceedings are issued.

The firm added that it expected that “such proceedings will be opposed by the rugby authorities within this jurisdiction”, meaning the IRFU.

The Maguire McClafferty statement in full reads: “This firm is currently handling a number of rugby concussion cases within this jurisdiction in cooperation and conjunction with Richard Boardman and his team at Rylands Legal UK.

“We act for a number of retired professional rugby players, all of whom have played for both Province and Country. Further cases are coming forward on a regular basis.

“Court proceedings are contemplated, and medical testing is currently underway in conjunction with a team of leading neurologists, scientists and healthcare professionals within this jurisdiction.

“The proceedings which are contemplated will be supported by evidence from these medical experts and from the multidisciplinary team of experts assembled by Rylands in the UK.

“It is expected that these proceedings will be opposed by the rugby authorities within this jurisdiction and may therefore take some time to be resolved.

“Needless to say, the identities of the players involved remains completely confidential and will not be disclosed unless and until proceedings are issued.”

Richard Boardman of Rylands Legal UK, mentioned in the statement, is the lawyer representing former England World Cup winner Steve Thompson and other players taking an action against World Rugby, the Rugby Football Union, and the Welsh Rugby Union for failing to protect them from the risks caused by concussions.

Before Christmas, Thompson said in press interviews that he could not remember the 2003 World Cup Final in which he played.

Two weeks ago Boardman told this newspaper that the governing bodies mentioned above “still have a bit more time in which to reply.

“We’ll determine what our response will be, what we’ll do next, in relation to what that response will be.

“We had a tremendous reaction to the stories before Christmas. We believe there’s a duty of care protect players from concussive and sub-concussive injuries.”

Boardman added that he and his colleagues were in discussions with over 130 players regarding the case in Britain.

Several Irish players have retired due to head injury in recent years but it is not known if any of them are among the players being represented by Maguire McClafferty.