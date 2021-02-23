Joey Carbery edging closer to return 

There is a chance that Joey Carbery’s injury nightmare could be about to come to an end with the Munster out-half coming into consideration for Friday night’s clash away to Cardiff Blues.

Carbery’s name was a noticeable absentee from Munster’s injury list update this morning after returning to training last week as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury which has sidelined him for over 13 months.

Munster are waiting to see if any of their players are released from the Irish squad this week to make the trip to Cardiff.

Andrew Conway, Craig Casey, Shane Daly and Chris Farrell returned to Irish camp on Monday after featuring in the weekend victory away to Edinburgh but defence coach JP Ferreira said that management are unsure if some may be released.

“I’m not too sure, they might be released or not. We are cracking on, working hard, and it’s obviously a bonus if they come back. Obviously it is what Andy (Farrell) wants, whether he wants them to play or not.

“We will just wait and see. If the guys return, it’s awesome, but if they don’t we have got others who can step up,” said the South African.

He said Munster's priority is maintaining their lead at the top of Conference B, particularly with a clash on Friday week against second-place Connacht coming up.

First up though is their trip to Wales and a Cardiff side stung by last Saturday's defeat in Galway. “It’s a massive game for them, they will be raring to go, especially after the loss up in the Sportsground. Dai Young, back at his old stomping ground, is trying to instil pride back into that blue jersey so it’s going to be a massive game for them and a massive game for us, trying to keep our points ticking over and just keeping our lead in our pool. They have Europe at stake as well so it’s going to be a massive game and we are really looking forward to it,” added Ferreira.