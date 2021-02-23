France return no positives in latest coronavirus testing

Six Nations organisers are to decide on Wednesday if the Stade de France showdown between France and Scotland can go ahead
France's Antoine Dupont is among the positive cases of Covid-19 in the French camp. Picture Brian Lawless

Tue, 23 Feb, 2021 - 10:57
Duncan Bech

France’s chance of avoiding a postponement of their Guinness Six Nations clash with Scotland on Sunday have improved after the latest round of coronavirus testing returned no further positives.

An outbreak amongst the tournament favourites’ squad has produced 10 Covid-19 cases, including star scrum-half and 2020 player of the Championship Antoine Dupont and captain Charles Ollivon.

Six Nations organisers are to decide on Wednesday if the Stade de France showdown can go ahead, but the results of Monday night’s testing points to an easing of the crisis.

France top the table after two rounds following a comprehensive win over Italy and a narrow victory against Ireland, both away from home.

