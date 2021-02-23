Mike Catt urges Ireland players to free minds and ‘play the game’

Mike Catt spent 25 minutes in front of the media yesterday. It would be pushing it to say that most of that was spent on the defensive, but he did have to withstand a wave of questions about a blunt attack for which he is largely responsible.

Ronan Kelleher’s five-pointer against France came from a lucky bounce at a lost lineout so the cut and dash Robbie Henshaw showed in the run-up to Tadhg Beirne’s try in Cardiff remains the only punch landed across 160-plus minutes of Six Nations rugby.

Catt’s take on all this was to be mostly expected.

Queries about pressure were sidestepped by a man who doesn’t claim to read the papers, but criticism for any shortcomings was accepted as fair. Like Andy Farrell, the attack coach stressed the need for players to “see the picture” in front of them and to act accordingly.

“We’ve got some deep thinkers in the team and some of them just need to free themselves up a little bit and go and play the game,” he said at one point. That was the most interesting bit and it speaks to a few realities.

Many of these players were conditioned to the prescriptive and, for the most part, successful form of Test rugby advocated by Joe Schmidt. Ireland aced their exams under the Kiwi in the manner of a Leaving Cert student that had learned King Lear by rote.

The evidence so far under Farrell is that, for all the talk of heads-up rugby, old habits are dying hard as forwards thunder into tackles from standing starts and multiple phases result in multiple yards lost rather than gained.

And it may be that there is another fundamental truth that is holding back the team as it adapts to this new freedom of individual thought after so many years when it was so reliant on muscle memory and the drills mastered in Carton House.

Stuart Lancaster made the point last year that, for whatever reason or reasons, many of the Leinster players under his watch are introverts.

Catt traced that same line of thinking when delving into the nuts and bolts of a successful attack and it comes on the back of Iain Henderson’s elevation for the French game. The Ulsterman is anything but a bawler and in that he fits this Irish team like a glove.

“Communication is everything,” said Catt. “In the past, everyone has been very reliant on your nines and tens controlling a game. So, again, that’s another huge work-on for us. In terms of the quietness of some of the players, it’s something that we can be so much better at. It’s not just your nine and 10 controlling it.

“It’s your centres seeing the space. It’s your wingers then using that ability to get the ball to them and to see the space and your 15 is involved all the time. So, again, that’s a huge one in terms of personalities. We can get more out of the players, I believe, and, again, that’s a huge work-on in progress.”

You could argue that this is just passing the buck territory from the coaching staff but it is, undeniably, consistent with the message espoused all along and, Catt has argued, with the changing face of rugby as it is played in the here and now.

The team still plays with structure but so much of what they did attack-wise under Schmidt emanated from lineouts and the Englishman will tell you that Ireland only had half-a-dozen of those against the Welsh in round one across 44 minutes of ball-in-play time.

That leaves a narrow window of opportunity based on the Schmidt approach, whatever way you frame it.

“So, you can spend all your time doing all the lineouts you want but you might only get six in an attacking position. It’s where you put your efforts into the players and the unstructured game from kick-return, from counter-attacking and that stuff, is where we feel the game is definitely going.”

Key to all of this is the man wearing the No.10 jersey and, with a fully fit and, fingers crossed, Covid-free squad from which to choose for Saturday’s game against Italy, that is almost certain to be Johnny Sexton after he missed the French game having failed return-to-play protocols.

Billy Burns and Ross Byrne kept the seat warm in his absence but the debate as to the veteran’s ultimate successor continues to smoulder with claims being made for Harry Byrne and Jack Carty, both of whom are again on the outside looking in this week.

“It’s the form players,” said Catt of the selection policy.

“They’ve all played well for their provinces. They’ve had a shot at it. “Guys like Harry haven’t played a lot of rugby, he’s got to get some rugby under his belt before that happens.

“The three here, what we don’t want to do is keep chopping and changing all the time so the three currently who are with us at the moment - Johnny, Billy and Ross - have performed well for their provinces and deserve to be here.”

Carty and Connacht fans may pick the form argument apart but Ireland, it seems, are not for turning.