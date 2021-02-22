Mike Catt: 'We firmly believe the way we're going is the right way'

Mike Catt accepts that criticism of the team’s difficulties with ball in hand are justified, but the Ireland attack coach still believes they are on the right track.

Andy Farrell’s side has touched down just twice in the opening pair of Six Nations defeats, to Wales and France. Tadhg Beirne’s effort in round one stemmed from a brilliant Robbie Henshaw run and pass but Ronan Kelleher’s five-pointer against the French owed everything to plain, dumb luck.

That’s one try ‘created’ across 160-plus minutes of rugby and it feeds into the evidence that had already built up that this Ireland team is struggling to put together an attack that can flourish against the game’s best defences.

Catt has come in for criticism given that and, while he claims to be ignorant of the headlines and articles associated with all this, he understands that the side needs to start touching down with greater regularity.

"Yeah, it's like anything, every team wants to score four or five tries in every game,” he said this afternoon ahead of the team’s next Six Nations game, away to Italy, this Saturday. “They want to go out and express themselves. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't.

“Where we currently are, we firmly believe the way we're going is the right way.

We probably could have scored two or three extra tries against Wales with 14 men with the opportunities we created. Against France as well.

"It's about making sure that at this level, players understand that you have to nail what you create. We've obviously been pretty disappointed in terms of our finishing, but ultimately the players have got that right for this weekend."

There will be no stripping back to basics, he said. Ireland will continue to plough the path they have been on since this management team took charge after the 2019 World Cup and that means asking the players to make the decisions and plot a course for themselves on the field of play.

There will be no leading by the nose.

Farrell said as much late last week when quizzed on the blunt force with which his side has approached the Championship campaign so far and Catt added the rider here that the side had “scored some good tries” in 2020.

Last year was hardly a stellar one for Ireland and hardly ranks as the most encouraging of reference points.

The team has been stuck in third gear since seeing off the All Blacks in November of 2018 and Farrell has spoken about how he is embracing that pressure rather than shying away from it.

Catt accepted that time is a precious commodity for any management group at international level but reiterated the belief that this is a squad pointed in the right direction. As for pressure, he said, well, that depends on how you look at it.

“Winning at this level is ultimately the be-all and end-all. From a pressure point of view, I see it as us continuing what we need to do to make the players better, to understand how we want the game to be played, and ultimately we will see the rewards on the back of it.”

Ireland approach the weekend’s game in Rome with a fully fit and Covid-free squad which is no small thing given the usual rate of injuries in rugby and the coronavirus outbreak in the French camp this last week or so.

The only sliver of injury news related to Jacob Stockdale who hasn’t featured so far in this competition due to a knee injury. The Ulsterman wasn't included in the updated squad named on Sunday and Catt suggested that he may have suffered “a bit of a setback” and wasn’t considered for selection this week.