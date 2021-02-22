Captain Ollivon among five more French players with Covid

The French squad has suffered more upheaval ahead of Scotland clash
France captain Charles Ollivon

Mon, 22 Feb, 2021 - 10:47

France skipper Charles Ollivon is among five new players who have tested positive for Covid-19, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) has confirmed.

Two members of the French management team are also suspected cases ahead of the Guinness Six Nations game with Scotland in Paris on Sunday.

An FFR statement said: "Following RT-PCR tests carried out on Sunday February 21, five new players tested positive for Covid-19, leading to the selection of five new players to prepare for the match against Scotland.

"Cyril Baille, Peato Mauvaka, Romain Taofifenua, Charles Ollivon and Brice Dulin have tested positive for Covid-19.

"Two members of the management are considered to be a suspicious case. With a view to isolation, the return home of the players and members of the management concerned is underway."

Gaetan Barlot, Thierry Paiva, Cyril Cazeaux, Baptiste Pesenti and Thomas Ramos have been called into the France squad.

The FFR, who revealed on Sunday that centre Arthur Vincent and hooker Julien Marchand had tested positive for coronavirus, while Antoine Dupont was also revealed to be a confirmed case last Friday, say players will return to training on Wednesday and are subjected to test results carried out every 24 hours.

