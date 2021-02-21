Johnny Sexton and Conor Murray return to Ireland squad, no place for Harry Byrne

Johnny Sexton, James Ryan and Conor Murray will all travel after missing the defeat to France
Ireland's Johnny Sexton missed the defeat to France but is in line to return to the side for the trip to Italy. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Sun, 21 Feb, 2021 - 16:37

Ireland are reporting no injury concerns from the weekend's PRO14 games as they named a 36-man squad to travel to Italy ahead of the Six Nations clash on Saturday.

Johnny Sexton, James Ryan and Conor Murray will all travel after missing the defeat to France through injury.

Sexton and Ryan came off against Wales with Head-Injury Assessments which ruled them out of the defeat to the French at the Aviva Stadium. Murray suffered a hamstring injury in the build-up to that defeat. 

Tom O'Toole, Ryan Baird and Craig Casey, an unused sub against France, are the three uncapped players in the squad.

There was no place however, for Harry Byrne who was called up as cover at out-half ahead of the last round.

Those selected will train at the IRFU High Performance Centre at the Sport Ireland Campus in west Dublin this morning before travelling to Italy ahead of the third round clash.

Ireland come into the game after losing their first two matches in the Six Nations for the first time since Italy joined the competition. The hosts will want to better an unwanted record of their own - they have lost each of their last 28 matches in the tournament since beating Scotland in 2015.

IRELAND squad (v Italy): BACKS - Bundee Aki, Billy Burns, Ross Byrne, Craig Casey, Andrew Conway, Shane Daly, Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Jamison Gibson-Park, Robbie Henshaw, Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour, James Lowe, Stuart McCloskey, Conor Murray, Garry Ringrose, Jonathan Sexton. FORWARDS - Ryan Baird, Tadhg Beirne, Ed Byrne, Jack Conan, Will Connors, Ultan Dillane, Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy, Dave Heffernan, Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Tom O'Toole, Andrew Porter, Rhys Ruddock, James Ryan,  CJ Stander, Josh van der Flier.

