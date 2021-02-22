Alex Wootton targets Irish call-up as tries keep flowing

Alex Wootton came to Connacht on loan from Munster last summer in a bid to kickstart his faltering career but now after becoming the top try scorer in the PRO14, his ambitions are moving higher and an Irish call-up is now a target for the Macclesfield native.

The 26-year old has already played for the Irish U20s and sevens and his blistering displays for Connacht, where he has reveled in the expansive style promoted by Andy Friend, has coughed up 10 tries, nine of them in the league with his confidence levels soaring.

“It is definitely something that’s there for me,” he when asked about the extent of his Irish ambition after Connacht's 32-17 win over Cardiff. “Staying in Ireland, that is obviously something I hope will happen, put performances together and you never know where it will take you.

“But, first and foremost, playing well for Connacht is the main thing. I owe so much to the club. If you look back a year ago I was in a completely different situation from where I am now.

“I can only thank the club and the coaches and everyone else here for that. I owe a lot to the club and if that (Irish call-up) happens it happens.”

Friend empowers players to go out and just play what’s in front of them and he reckons there is more to come from Wootton and his team.

“I know Alex has caught the attention of the national selectors previously and that performance tonight won’t hurt his chances.

“Alex has been brilliant for us since he came in. He has a way of finding that tryline. I just love his speed, his reading of the game and the confidence he has out there.”

Connacht were sluggish in the opening half and fell behind to a first-ever Cardiff try for prop Rhys Carré after a forward pass was missed by the officials.

Two penalties from the impressive Jack Carty kept Connacht in touch but it was Wootton’s double strike before the break which decided this one and ended their four-match losing run at the Sportsground.

Wootton came off his right wing to power over in the left corner and then after Irish internationals Ultan Dillane and Dave Heffernan combined, he cut his way through several tackles to score before the break, with Carty’s fourth kick pushing them 20-10 in front at the interval.

Cardiff got hope with a try from replacement prop Corey Domachowski but Connacht finished strongly with tries from skipper Jarrad Butler and Abraham Papali’i securing a bonus point win which keeps them on course for Champions Cup qualification and an outside chance of catching Munster at the top of Conference B.