O’Donoghue shines as three-try Munster hold firm for crucial away win

Guinness PRO14: Edinburgh 10 Munster 22

Tries from the outstanding Jack O’Donoghue, Craig Casey and Gavin Coombes gave Munster a precious away win in the PRO14 as Edinburgh proved a happy hunting ground for Johann van Graan’s side.

O’Donoghue and Casey scored in the ten minutes before half time as Munster picked up a tenth win of the season, while a superb defensive effort meant Bill Mata’s try was not sufficient for the home side.

Munster didn’t get off to the best of starts, and following a couple of penalty concessions, Jaco van der Walt kicked Edinburgh ahead after JJ Hanrahan infringed.

A superb carry and ruck involvement from Damian de Allende won a penalty for Munster, which Hanrahan kicked after 14 minutes, and from there to the break Munster dominated.

A couple of excellent scrum penalties won, and Mike Haley’s impressive kicking in attack gave Munster territorial dominance, and after 30 minutes O’Donoghue carried well and wriggled over for the game’s first try. Hanrahan converted for a 10-3 lead.

Five minutes later Munster’s second try arrived. O’Donoghue came very close again, but it was Casey who scored from close range, as Munster moved 17-3 clear at half time.

The Munster pack had displayed a hard edge in the second quarter, but after the restart it was their opponents that gained the upperhand when Mata was shoved over in the 45th minute, and van der Walt converted.

Munster’s lead was down to seven points at that stage, but another scrum penalty put them on the front foot. Casey came desperately close to his second try, but Coombes was on hand to drive over, although Munster’s lead has narrowed slightly to nine points at the top of Conference B.

Scorers – Edinburgh: B Mata try; J van der Walt con, pen.

Munster: J O’Donoghue, C Casey, G Coombes tries; JJ Hanrahan 2 cons, pen.

Edinburgh: D Hoyland; J Blain, M Bennett, C Dean, E Sau; J van der Walt, H Pyrgos; P Schoeman, D Cherry, L-R Atalifo; A Davidson, G Gilchrist (c); N Haining, L Crosbie, B Mata.

Replacements: M McCallum for Atalifo 54 mins; M Bradbury for Haining 56; C Shiel for Pyrgos 59; M Willemse for Cherry 64; B Venter for Schoeman 68; A Miller for Crosbie 68; M Currie for Bennett 73; Haining for Davidson 80+1.

Munster: M Haley; A Conway, C Farrell, D de Allende, S Daly; JJ Hanrahan, C Casey; J Cronin, N Scannell, J Ryan; J Kleyn, B Holland (c); J O’Donoghue, C Cloete, G Coombes.

Replacements: F Wycherley for Kleyn 66; J Loughman for Cronin 66; J O’Sullivan for Cloete 66; S Archer for Ryan 66; K O’Byrne for N Scannell 68; B Healy for Hanrahan 69; R Scannell for de Allende 73; N McCarthy for Casey 76; Cloete for Coombes 80+1.

Referee: M Adamson (SRU).