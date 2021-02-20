'The timing is right' - Dan Carter retires from rugby

The 38-year-old won two World Cups during a 12-year spell with the All Blacks
Dan Carter has announced his retirement from professional rugby (David Davies/PA)

Sat, 20 Feb, 2021 - 07:55

Former New Zealand fly-half Dan Carter has announced his retirement from professional rugby union.

The 38-year-old won two World Cups during a 12-year spell with the All Blacks and bowed out of the international scene with a man-of-the-match display against Australia in the 2015 World Cup final.

Carter was named International Rugby Player of the Year three times in his career, equalling the record held by longtime teammate and skipper Richie McCaw.

After his international retirement, he enjoyed a three-year spell with Racing 92 in Paris followed by two seasons with the Kobe Steelers in Japan. He returned to New Zealand last year for a brief stint with the Auckland Blues, although he failed to make an appearance for the Super Rugby club.

In a post on Instagram, Carter said: “I’ve thought about this on so many occasions but today is the day and I am very grateful that I can do it on my terms. I’m officially retiring from professional rugby.

“A sport I’ve played for 32 years which has helped shape me into the person I am today. I can’t thank everyone who has played a part in my journey enough – from my team-mates, opponents, coaching and management teams, sponsors and in particular you, the fans.

“A special mention to my friends and family who have supported and guided me through my career. Mum and Dad, thank you for everything you have sacrificed for me.

Dan Carter helped New Zealand win the 2011 and 2015 World Cups (David Davies/PA)

“My wife Honor for being my rock and allowing me to fulfil my dreams while raising our beautiful family – I can’t thank you enough.

“I’m excited about my next chapter in life and what that will look like. For now, I’m sad to walk away from playing but the timing is right. Rugby will always be a part of my life. Thank you.”

