Ulster hang on but lose ground at top

PRO14: Glasgow 13 Ulster 19

A win in Glasgow was not enough to stop Ulster conceding a little more ground to PRO14 champions Leinster at the top of Conference A.

An impressive second-half performance at Scotstoun, which saw Craig Gilroy score his first try in 14 months, had Ulster well in control and sniffing a try-scoring bonus point when Nick Timoney added Ulster’s third try after 63 minutes.

However, a late yellow card for replacement scrum half Alby Mathewson left Ulster holding on for a win, especially after New Zealander Aki Seiuli scored with three minutes to go to give Glasgow hope. Ulster held on but Leinster’s bonus-point win away to the Dragons means Ulster now trail their Irish rivals by five points.

Ulster’s try just before half time from Michael Lowry was a momentum-changer, giving the visitors a 7-3 interval lead.

Scotland fly-half Adam Hastings kicked the opening penalty for the home side after 36 minutes.

Ulster showed how dangerous they can be when Ian Madigan gathered turnover ball and Lowry finished off a breakaway try under the posts just before half time.

After a second Hastings penalty, Gilroy had a try disallowed but wasn’t denied a second time. Timoney’s third try with 17 minutes left was Ulster’s last score.

GLASGOW: H Jones; R Tagive, R Ferguson, S Johnson, R McLean; A Hastings, J Dobie; O Kebble, J Matthews, E Pieretto; R Gray, L Nakarawa; R Harley, T Gordon, R Wilson

ULSTER: M Lowry; C Gilroy, J Hume, S McCloskey, R Lyttle; I Madigan, J Cooney; E O’Sullivan, J Andrew, M Moore; A O’Connor, K Treadwell; N Timoney, J Murphy, M Coetzee.

Referee: B Blain (Scotland).