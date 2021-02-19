Ulster hang on but lose ground at top

Ulster hang on but lose ground at top

Michael Lowry of Ulster celebrates his side's first try with team-mate James Hume. Picture: Alan Harvey/Sportsfile

Fri, 19 Feb, 2021 - 22:40

PRO14: Glasgow 13 Ulster 19

A win in Glasgow was not enough to stop Ulster conceding a little more ground to PRO14 champions Leinster at the top of Conference A.

An impressive second-half performance at Scotstoun, which saw Craig Gilroy score his first try in 14 months, had Ulster well in control and sniffing a try-scoring bonus point when Nick Timoney added Ulster’s third try after 63 minutes.

However, a late yellow card for replacement scrum half Alby Mathewson left Ulster holding on for a win, especially after New Zealander Aki Seiuli scored with three minutes to go to give Glasgow hope. Ulster held on but Leinster’s bonus-point win away to the Dragons means Ulster now trail their Irish rivals by five points.

Ulster’s try just before half time from Michael Lowry was a momentum-changer, giving the visitors a 7-3 interval lead.

Scotland fly-half Adam Hastings kicked the opening penalty for the home side after 36 minutes.

Ulster showed how dangerous they can be when Ian Madigan gathered turnover ball and Lowry finished off a breakaway try under the posts just before half time.

After a second Hastings penalty, Gilroy had a try disallowed but wasn’t denied a second time. Timoney’s third try with 17 minutes left was Ulster’s last score.

GLASGOW: H Jones; R Tagive, R Ferguson, S Johnson, R McLean; A Hastings, J Dobie; O Kebble, J Matthews, E Pieretto; R Gray, L Nakarawa; R Harley, T Gordon, R Wilson

ULSTER: M Lowry; C Gilroy, J Hume, S McCloskey, R Lyttle; I Madigan, J Cooney; E O’Sullivan, J Andrew, M Moore; A O’Connor, K Treadwell; N Timoney, J Murphy, M Coetzee.

Referee: B Blain (Scotland).

More in this section

Antoine Dupont file photo Dupont a doubt for Scotland game after  testing positive for coronavirus. 
Dragons v Leinster - Guinness PRO14 Leinster shake off Dragons for scrappy PRO14 win
Super Rugby AU Rd 1 - Force v Brumbies Disappointment for Rob Kearney as debut for Western Force ends in defeat
Ireland Rugby Media Access

David Nucifora: 'Increasing the size of the player pool' key if women's rugby to turn pro

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up