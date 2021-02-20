Peter Smyth mission for Irish rugby: Succession planning in a pandemic

The glowing endorsement for the IRFU’s National Training Squad system offered unprompted recently by Craig Casey will have been music to Peter Smyth’s ears.

The Munster scrum-half, 21, is one of 25 players across Ireland’s four provinces whose progress has taken them from the NTS into the senior ranks of the professional game, and that is a point of pride in a recently streamlined elite player pathway overseen by the IRFU Head of Elite Player Development Smyth.

Eleven of them have already played Champions Cup rugby and Casey is one of three NTS graduates alongside Leinster second-row Ryan Baird and Ulster tighthead prop Tom O’Toole currently in Ireland’s Six Nations squad.

Named in his first matchday squad last weekend, though he was unused off the bench against France, it would be a week in which Casey also penned a two-year contract extension with Munster, for whom he is set to feature tonight against Edinburgh in the PRO14.

It will be the Shannon man’s 12th appearance of a season and his elevation to the Six Nations squad ahead of the more experienced John Cooney, Luke McGrath, and Kieran Marmion saw the 2019 U20 Grand Slam winner quick to acknowledge the role his NTS experience played in spurring him onto the next level of his career after his U18 season with Ardscoil Ris, Munster age-grade, and the Ireland U18s.

“I got put into the National Talent Squad programme after that summer and it drove things on,” Casey said. “Mark Butler was the Munster coach, it was kind of an in-school academy, so whatever you needed would be done. If you needed work on your nutrition or your gym, they’d have you in the gym before school, in the High Performance Centre sometimes, at half-six in the morning before you went to school.

There was extra skills if you needed it and feedback, so that was what drove the progression on — getting into the gym early. The NTS really drove me on.

Smyth’s mission is to identify the talent from 15 years of age through to 20 that is best placed to progress into the professional game.

The NTS runs alongside Provincial Training Squads, which the IRFU also keeps tabs on and there is the opportunity to move from PTS to NTS during the three-phase process, which starts in 5th year at school in NTS1, the foundation phase, progresses through sixth year at NTS2 for 17-to-19-year-olds (development phase) before a post-school performance phase for the 18-20 age bracket that used to be known in the provinces as sub-academies.

The worry for Smyth is that the next crop of Caseys, Bairds, and O’Toole’s in the pre-academy phases of the programme are currently being coached remotely, even joining gym sessions at the provincial HPC gyms online.

The impact of the pandemic means both identifying talent and then giving it the adequate outlet to flourish, by playing regular rugby against meaningful opposition, has become an awful lot more difficult.

Smyth said that since domestic rugby was first shut down with immediate effect last March 19, thousands of matches have been lost, in schools rugby, for clubs, age-grade, and the All Ireland League.

With little prospect of a return for schools and clubs in this traditional window for the winter season, some players run the risk of missing an entire age-grade after two straight years of inactivity and the older those players get the more significant the loss. There will be no Irish U18s and 19s for two years in a row now and while the U20 Six Nations is scheduled for mid-June to mid-July, having been postponed from this month and next, this summer’s U20 World Cup has been cancelled and with it an invaluable opportunity to benchmark talent against the world’s best.

Not knowing how the future might pan out or the long-term effects this period could have on the age groups currently affected is another part of the equation as Smyth acknowledged this week along with the danger of players slipping through the net and potentially being lost to another sport.

“That’s the problem and I can only answer that in about two years’ time when next time people are on a phone call discussing this and there’s questions about player depth and positional and various things like that.

“I suppose what we’re doing at the moment is we’re kind of working in the dark and we’re trying to put the best processes and systems in place so that in a year or two’s time there isn’t a huge fall off in terms of academy intake, in terms of intake to the professional game and things like that.

“So, the one thing I would say is, obviously I’m talking to my counterparts in the Six Nations as well and we are sharing best practice in what they’re doing in terms of keeping players involved, whether that’s through tactical work over the internet, whether that’s through more mentoring or whatever it is but it’s very difficult to answer that question because no-one’s going to know the truth for another two or three years of our cycle to see if we have lost a so-called generation of players.

I’m hoping by the work we’re doing on an ongoing basis daily and weekly that we won’t be sitting here in two years’ time with a huge issue in terms of our succession plan for the provinces.

“But look, are we potentially going to miss a player because of this? We’d be naive to think there wouldn’t be the odd example but it’s limiting that damage across the whole of our system as best we can to ensure that when we do get back fully that we’re back to a situation that the pathway is smooth and it is providing players for all the provinces and the provincial academies.”