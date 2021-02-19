Disappointment for Rob Kearney as debut for Western Force ends in defeat

Former Leinster man Kearney, 34, became the oldest back to debut in Super Rugby
Disappointment for Rob Kearney as debut for Western Force ends in defeat

Rob Kearney of the Force fends off a tackle by Issak Fines-Leleiwasa of the Brumbies during the round one Super RugbyAU match. Picture: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Fri, 19 Feb, 2021 - 17:44

Rob Kearney couldn't inspire the Western Force to a Super Rugby AU win on his debut as the Perth-based side returned to the competition after an absence of over three-and-a-half years.

However, in front of a home crowd, the Force fell to a 27-11 defeat to the ACT Brumbies.

Former Leinster man Kearney became the oldest back to debut in Super Rugby but the campaigns curtain-raiser ultimately ended in disappointment for the 34-year-old.

Noah Lolesio, Irae Simone and Issak Fines all touched down for the Brumbies impressed as they joined the Reds (who beat the Waratahs 41-7) as the early pace-setters.

"You've got to be proud of the boys' efforts. We were under pressure away from home," Brumbies captain Allan Ala'alatoa said, speaking to Channel 9 after the game.

