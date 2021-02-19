Disappointment for Rob Kearney as debut for Western Force ends in defeat

Rob Kearney couldn't inspire the Western Force to a Super Rugby AU win on his debut as the Perth-based side returned to the competition after an absence of over three-and-a-half years.
However, in front of a home crowd, the Force fell to a 27-11 defeat to the ACT Brumbies.
Former Leinster man Kearney became the oldest back to debut in Super Rugby but the campaigns curtain-raiser ultimately ended in disappointment for the 34-year-old.
Noah Lolesio, Irae Simone and Issak Fines all touched down for the Brumbies impressed as they joined the Reds (who beat the Waratahs 41-7) as the early pace-setters.
"You've got to be proud of the boys' efforts. We were under pressure away from home," Brumbies captain Allan Ala'alatoa said, speaking to Channel 9 after the game.