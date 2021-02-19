Connacht welcome Ireland trio back to fold

Connacht welcome Ireland trio back to fold

Fri, 19 Feb, 2021 - 13:11
John Fallon

Connacht have not given up hope of catching Munster at the top of Conference B despite being ten points adrift of them.

And with the teams yet to play at Thomond Park in a fortnight’s time, Connacht coach Andy Friend has called on his side to turn up the heat on their neighbours with victory over Cardiff Blues this Saturday evening.

“We can’t look beyond this weekend but we actually hold a glimmer of hope that we can catch Munster,” said Friend, whose side have lost four home games in a row.

“We know we have got to play them soon, they have got some tough games, as do we. But the only thing we can control is winning games of football. Our intention is to try and do that in these next five games.

“In terms of European qualification, in this particular point in time, we are in a good spot so it is probably ours to lose. But we haven’t talked about that to be honest.

“It’s just about each game, trying to etch up that win, ideally with a bonus point, and sit back and hope that Munster have a trip. And if they do then we get a little bit closer. That’s the way we’re approaching it.” 

As expected Bundee Aki, Ultan Dillane and Dave Heffernan have all been named to start following their return from international camp, while Jack Carty has been given another chance to catch the eye in the number ten shirt.

Captain Jarrad Butler returns to the back row, while Tiernan O’Halloran is named among the replacements after returning to training in recent weeks after almost two-months our injured.

When the sides last met Cardiff were 29-7 winners as they dished out Connacht’s only defeat away from home in this season’s PRO14. Connacht were 29-0 winners when Cardiff last visited Galway, but Friend acknowledged his side need a rapid improvement on home turf.

“They have four or five guys that love to jackal the ball. If we can come out of that game having lost no turnovers, it’d be an amazing game. We are normally guilty of about six or seven turnovers at the breakdown against this mob, if we can come out with anything less than two I’d be really happy and we’d probably be having a win,” added Friend.

CONNACHT: J Porch; A Wootton, T Daly, B Aki, M Healy; J Carty, C Blade; J Duggan, D Heffernan, F Bealham; U Dillane, G Thornbury; E Masterson, J Butler (C), PBoyle.

Replacements: S Delahunt, D Buckley, J Aungier, O Dowling, A Papali’i, K Marmion, S O’Brien, T O’Halloran.

CARDIFF BLUES: M Morgan, O Lane, M Grady, R Lee-Lo, A Summerhill; J Tovey, L Williams; R Carré, L Belcher, D Arhip, S Davies, R Thornton, S Lewis-Hughes, E Jenkins, J Turnbull (c).

Replacements: K Myhill, C Domachowski, K Assiratti, B Murphy, G Bradley, J Hill, B Thomas, H Millard.

