Andrew Conway back for Edinburgh trip

Munster include a quartet of players from the Ireland squad against Edinburgh at Murrayfield on Saturday night as they bid to take a step closer to the Guinness PRO14 final.

Johann van Graan’s side moved 10 points clear at the top of Conference B with five games to play thanks to their win at Benetton last time out on January 30, secured by a late JJ Hanrahan drop goal. While Hanrahan continues at fly-half, the Munster head coach has made nine changes to the side that started in Treviso.

Four of the backline have been released from Irish camp with wing Andrew Conway set for his first appearance since December.

“Andrew has really trained well the last few days with us, he’s raring to go,” van Graan said of Conway this week. “I’m sure he’ll play a big role. He’s done really well, he’s fit, he’s excited to play."

Others getting valuable gametime having not featured in Ireland matchday squads so far are fellow wing Shane Daly, outside centre Chris Farrell and scrum-half Craig Casey, who was an unused replacement in his first Test selection last Sunday against France.

It is a completely different backline, except for full-back Mike Haley with Springbok Damien de Allende returning to inside centre having come off the bench at Stadio Monigo while the pack sees James Cronin in at loosehead prop for Josh Wycherley, John Ryan replacing Roman Salanoa at tighthead, and Jean Kleyn moving in at lock instead of Fineen Wycherley. Kleyn’s second-row partner will be team captain Billy Holland, who will be playing his 240th Munster game, moving alongside Ronan O’Gara into joint-second on the all-time appearance list, 28 behind Donncha O’Callaghan.

Van Graan has a healthy respect for Edinburgh and head coach Richard Cockerill, despite them trailing Munster by 22 points in this season’s conference. “People are underestimating the quality of this pool... Edinburgh are a quality team, we’ve played them in the European quarter-final two seasons ago, they beat us in Cork a year ago, it will definitely be a battle on Saturday. A quality team, we know exactly what’s coming and so will they. We’ve a lot of respect for their coaching staff and what they’ve done with that team. A lot of big games, Bill Mata is one of the best players in the world. They’ve got a very specific way of playing, a kicking game off nine and 10, you know what’s coming, you’ve got to stop that, very aggressive defence. Some of the players there, I’ve coached before, they’re just a good rugby team. It will be a tough battle and I’d imagine it will be a very tough game that can go either way."

Meanwhile Edinburgh welcome back three Scotland squad members, hooker David Cherry, lock Grant Gilchrist, and fly-half Jaco van der Walt.

EDINBURGH: D Hoyland; J Blain, M Bennett, C Dean, E Sau; J van der Walt, H Pyrgos Co-Captain; P Schoeman, D Cherry, L-R Atalifo; A Davidson, G Gilchrist Co-Captain; N Haining, L Crosbie, V Mata.

Replacements: M Willemse, B Venter, M McCallum, M Bradbury, A Miller, C Shiel, N Chamberlain, M Currie.

MUNSTER: M Haley; A Conway, C Farrell, D de Allende, S Daly; JJ Hanrahan, C Casey; J Cronin, N Scannell, J Ryan; J Kleyn, B Holland - captain; J O’Donoghue, C Cloete, G Coombes.

Replacements: K O’Byrne, J Loughman, S Archer, F Wycherley, J O’Sullivan, N McCarthy, B Healy, R Scannell.