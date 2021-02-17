Joey Carbery 'in a good place' as he steps up Munster training load

Johann van Graan says that Joey Carbery is in “in a good place” both mentally and physically as the out-half edges closer to a first game of rugby in over a year.

Carbery has again increased his training load at the province’s high-performance centre in Limerick this week, though there is yet to be a confirmed return-to-play date as he seeks to finally put a long-term ankle injury behind him.

The Athy man has not played since last January because of an ankle injury initially suffered prior to the 2019 World Cup and the Munster head coach explained that he will be selected to play only when he is 100% ready to do so.

“He is in the gym with the rest of the lads on his individual programme,” van Graan said when explaining where exactly Carbery is at. “He is working hard with the medical team one-on-one, so there is a lot of one-on-one time that goes into him.

“And then, physically in the session, he is in certain sessions in the week actually training with the team whether that be attack or defence or backs or kicking game.

“We started to firstly get his base right and now (we are) increasing the time that he is on the pitch and increasing whether it's kicking or whether it's actually running metres, the speed at which he runs, the volume and then the physical contact.

“So, he has got all the elements of training that he is currently going through and, look, everything that he has been doing has gone really well. Mentally and physically, he is in a very good place.”

The decision to take Carbery to Japan almost 18 months has long since looked like a bad one but Munster have been consistent in their determination to ensure that every box is ticked before the player can return to competitive rugby.

Leinster took a similarly cautious approach with Dan Leavy after the serious knee injury he suffered in March of 2019 and yet the flanker is now out for the season just nine games after his return having undergone an operation to repair cartilage in his knee.

Van Graan takes the point.

“Obviously I don't know what happened with Dan and I wish him all the best. He is a fantastic rugby player. I still remember that try he scored back in 2017 against us. He has been phenomenal for Irish rugby.

“It's a good reminder that we are playing a contact sport. That's why players love playing the sport, but you also get injuries. Your highs are very high but your lows are very low. Unfortunately, injury is one of the things that happens to most rugby players.

Joey Carbery training with Munster in UL yesterday. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

“It's again a reminder for all of us that we don't want to see players getting injured but, because it's a contact sport, players will get injured. You have to be so careful when you rehab players and make the best possible decisions for them and their careers.”

Carbery’s return to action would bring to five the number of tens angling for game time at the province with JJ Hanrahan at the head of the queue as things stand and with Ben Healy, Jack Crowley and Jake Flannery all looking to work their way up.

It’s a nice problem for van Graan to have but a problem nonetheless, not least for Irish rugby given the limited game time available to the up-and-comers and especially so in the middle of a pandemic when the AIL has been placed up on blocks.

There has been a greater migration of players between the provinces in recent times but four provinces make for a small pool and it was put to van Graan that a year or so on loan somewhere abroad may be a means of bringing some players on.

“I’m not going to speculate on a comment like that,” he said. “We’ve got a very good Irish system with four very well aligned provinces with the IRFU. At the end of the day, you’ve got to do what’s the best for the club, what’s the best for Irish rugby and the best for the player."

The South African has plenty of personnel to choose from as he contemplates a Guinness PRO14 trip to Edinburgh this Saturday as Craig Casey, Chris Farrell, Shane Daly and Andrew Conway have all been released from national camp.

Rhys Marshall (knee), Keynan Knox (knee) and Calvin Nash (thigh) are also back training in Limerick this week. So too is Peter O’Mahony who is serving a three-match suspension arising out of the red card he received against Wales two weekends ago.

Liam Coombes came off with a head injury during Munster A’s game against Connacht Eagles last Friday and will undergo the return-to-play protocols. Roman Salanoa, returning from a back problem, came through that match with no issues.