Craig Casey among 12 Ireland players returning to provinces for PRO14 game-time

Andrew Conway, Shane Daly, and Chris Farrell join Casey in returning for Munster's trip to Edinburgh
Craig Casey among 12 Ireland players returning to provinces for PRO14 game-time

Ireland's Craig Casey. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Tue, 16 Feb, 2021 - 10:53
Stephen Barry

Craig Casey is among 12 Ireland players to return to their provinces to get game-time in the PRO14 this weekend.

Casey, an unused sub against France on Sunday, is one of three members of the matchday 23 to return to their provinces, alongside Leinster out-half Ross Byrne and Connacht's Ultan Dillane.

Andy Farrell will retain a 24-man training panel for a two-day mini-camp on Thursday and Friday at the IRFU High Performance Centre, made up of the other 20 players who saw game-time against France, plus injured trio, Conor Murray, James Ryan, and Johnny Sexton, and Munster prop Dave Kilcoyne who saw action against Wales.

Andrew Conway, Shane Daly, and Chris Farrell join Casey in returning for Munster's trip to Edinburgh, Bundee Aki and Dave Heffernan go with Dillane to Connacht, Ryan Baird and Jack Conan join Byrne at Leinster, and Stuart McCloskey and Tom O’Toole will be available for Ulster.

The three additional players who provided specialist cover on Sunday, Leinster out-half Harry Byrne, and Ulster duo John Cooney and Eric O’Sullivan, have also returned to their provinces.

Billy Burns, Cian Healy, and Iain Henderson who were removed for Head Injury Assessments against France will follow the appropriate protocols this week. Healy and Henderson both returned to the field during the game.

Ireland two-day camp squad

Backs 

Billy Burns (Ulster) 5 caps 

Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 90 caps 

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 7 caps 

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 49 caps 

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 8 caps 

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 26 caps 

James Lowe (Leinster) 4 caps 

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 88 caps 

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 32 caps 

Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 96 caps

Forwards 

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 19 caps 

Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 4 caps 

Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 7 caps 

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 46 caps 

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 106 caps 

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 60 caps 

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 18 caps 

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 8 caps 

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 40 caps 

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 34 caps 

Rhys Ruddock (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 27 caps 

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 33 caps 

CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 48 caps 

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 30 caps 

Returning to provinces 

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 30 caps 

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) uncapped 

Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 12 caps 

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) uncapped 

Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 24 caps 

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 17 caps 

Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Con) 1 cap 

Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 18 caps 

Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 14 caps 

Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 5 caps 

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 4 caps 

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) uncapped

More in this section

Scarlets v Leinster - Guinness PRO14 Dan Leavy ruled out for the season after knee surgery
Craig Casey 13/2/2021 Italy offers opportunity for new blood to take stage for Ireland
Ireland v France - Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship Andy Farrell wants Ireland players to show character with three victories
Craig Casey among 12 Ireland players returning to provinces for PRO14 game-time

Dan McFarland: Criticism of Billy Burns 'totally unnecessary'

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up