Craig Casey among 12 Ireland players returning to provinces for PRO14 game-time

Craig Casey is among 12 Ireland players to return to their provinces to get game-time in the PRO14 this weekend.
Casey, an unused sub against France on Sunday, is one of three members of the matchday 23 to return to their provinces, alongside Leinster out-half Ross Byrne and Connacht's Ultan Dillane.
Andy Farrell will retain a 24-man training panel for a two-day mini-camp on Thursday and Friday at the IRFU High Performance Centre, made up of the other 20 players who saw game-time against France, plus injured trio, Conor Murray, James Ryan, and Johnny Sexton, and Munster prop Dave Kilcoyne who saw action against Wales.
Andrew Conway, Shane Daly, and Chris Farrell join Casey in returning for Munster's trip to Edinburgh, Bundee Aki and Dave Heffernan go with Dillane to Connacht, Ryan Baird and Jack Conan join Byrne at Leinster, and Stuart McCloskey and Tom O’Toole will be available for Ulster.
The three additional players who provided specialist cover on Sunday, Leinster out-half Harry Byrne, and Ulster duo John Cooney and Eric O’Sullivan, have also returned to their provinces.
Billy Burns, Cian Healy, and Iain Henderson who were removed for Head Injury Assessments against France will follow the appropriate protocols this week. Healy and Henderson both returned to the field during the game.
Billy Burns (Ulster) 5 caps
Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 90 caps
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 7 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 49 caps
Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 8 caps
Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 26 caps
James Lowe (Leinster) 4 caps
Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 88 caps
Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 32 caps
Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 96 caps
Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 19 caps
Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 4 caps
Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 7 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 46 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 106 caps
Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 60 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 18 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 8 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 40 caps
Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 34 caps
Rhys Ruddock (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 27 caps
James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 33 caps
CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 48 caps
Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 30 caps
Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 30 caps
Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) uncapped
Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 12 caps
Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) uncapped
Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 24 caps
Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 17 caps
Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Con) 1 cap
Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 18 caps
Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 14 caps
Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 5 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 4 caps
Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) uncapped