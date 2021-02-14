Iain Henderson left to rue missed opportunities on 'frustrating' afternoon for Ireland 

"When you're not taking those opportunities, especially at home, you're not where you need to be, especially against a team like France."
Ireland's Iain Henderson leaves the field due to an injury before returning. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Sun, 14 Feb, 2021 - 17:10

Ireland suffered a home defeat to France for the first time in a decade after a bruising encounter at the Aviva Stadium.

After falling two points short in a game where they trailed for large periods, Ireland were left to rue a missed chance at a crucial win.

"We had the opportunities to do it," captain Iain Henderson admitted after the "massively frustrating" game.

"It leaves us with our backs against the wall," the Ulster man admitted of a second defeat in as many weeks.

"I thought it was an evenly contested game, certainly within the first half," head coach Andy Farrell said. "I thought we managed the game pretty well.

"I think quite a number of things within our grasp was going to plan.

 "We probably should have gone into the sheds at half time in the lead," he conceded, adding that he thought Ireland "lost their way" in the third quarter.

"They did their absolute best," said former Leinster coach Matt Williams, speaking on Virgin Media. "The better team did win," he acknowledged.

