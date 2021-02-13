Echoes of World Cup woe in Ireland injury crisis

As reference points in recent Irish rugby history go, the 2015 World Cup quarter-final exit is a real doozy.

It is the game that confirmed Joe Schmidt’s worst fears about the shallowness of his squad and shaped the New Zealander’s thinking for the rest of his tenure. If reminders are needed, Ireland thought they had done the hard part by avoiding New Zealand in the last eight after beating France 24-9 to top their pool but preparations for the knockout stages were blown asunder by the collateral damage of that outstanding victory seven days earlier.

Paul O’Connell’s horror hamstring injury was ultimately career-ending but just the tip of the iceberg for the Irish medics and management, as Johnny Sexton and Peter O’Mahony were also injured. It took another five days before the fly-half was ruled out with a groin injury and there was further disruption to the best-laid plans when Sean O’Brien faced a disciplinary hearing and was suspended for the Argentina game.

Hearing any echoes of that this morning? As if the 21-16 opening-round defeat to Wales last Sunday wasn’t difficult enough to absorb with France due up at Aviva Stadium tomorrow afternoon, head coach Andy Farrell has had to deal with a succession of withdrawals across a testing week.

O’Mahony’s red card against Wales last week saw the flanker suspended for the next three Guinness Six Nations rounds on Tuesday, lock and vice-captain James Ryan’s progress through return to play protocols following his removal for a Head Injury Assessment faltered early in the week also.

Sexton’s hopes of completing his own post-HIA protocols were dashed on Thursday at the final stage and there was still time for another spanner in the works when the captain’s long-time half-back partner Conor Murray learned yesterday that the hamstring twinge he experienced in training was sufficiently strained to rule him out of tomorrow’s clash with France.

It left Farrell looking to fill the void created by the loss of a combined 289 caps’ worth of experience ahead of the visit of Test rugby’s hottest and most exciting property. If only this French team was as accommodating as their 2015 predecessors proved to be for both Ireland and the All Blacks, who hammered Les Bleus 62-13 the day after Argentina reached the semis with a 43-20 defeat of the by-then beleaguered Irish.

Farrell, who joined Schmidt’s coaching ticket as defence coach in late spring 2016, is aware of the parallels but was typically bullish yesterday as he unveiled a team with Jamison Gibson-Park (six caps) and Billy Burns (four) as his half-backs.

Rhys Ruddock is handed a first Six Nations start 11 years on from his Test debut as O’Mahony’s replacement at blindside flanker while Iain Henderson steps up as both a first-time captain and second-row stand-in for Ryan and there is a chance for the 12th Test debut of Farrell’s 12-month tenure for Munster scrum-half Craig Casey, named on the bench as Gibson-Park steps into Murray’s boots.

Ireland go into a Six Nations game without either Murray or Sexton for the first since 2011 and the head coach suggested something of a new dawn for the players, for the most part blooded during the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup, invited to take the nation forward in adversity.

The absence of both Murray and Sexton will throw the focus on Gibson-Park and, in particular Burns, seven days on from his miscalculated penalty to the corner that let Wales off the hook at the death. Yet it should also put Farrell’s selection decisions of the last 12 months into context. Will that exposure to Test rugby stand to them?

Farrell needed no further invitation to answer that one.

“You’re damned if you do and damned if you don’t but the autumn now seems like it was the right way to go, with giving people opportunities to play big games,” the Ireland boss said. “You get criticised for that (but) I suppose that hopefully will stand us in good stead for this weekend.”

Farrell added: “That’s why we’re excited about it. It’s an opportunity for this group, they get to continue the fantastic form that they showed in the first game against Wales. Some of them were absolutely outstanding.

“Some other guys get a chance to get back on the horse and get back up to that standard. So, they’re raring to go. Every single one of them that’s been selected.”

In many ways, these Ireland players have already come through one audition, in Cardiff last week, when the sending off of O’Mahony in the 14th minute, the removal of Ryan on 24 and Sexton on 68 put those remaining under the cosh. That they were still in with a shout at the bitter end has to be encouraging going into tomorrow’s game and, hopefully, for many seasons to come.