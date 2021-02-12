Silence or slagging — what did Billy Burns and Peter O’Mahony face this week?

After defeat to Wales last weekend the Irish camp was no doubt a tetchy posting for the last few days.

Or was it?

The whole notion of being cut off from society and stuck in a closed environment with a small group of people is one we can all identify with now, says former Ireland international Tomás O’Leary.

The Cork man identifies one advantage the Ireland players have, though.

“It’s unusual. When I played and we were in camp we were lucky in that we had the option of getting out for a bite to eat, or you could head off into Dublin for a coffee. Wednesday was usually a down day so you could head off home or into town for a change of scenery.

“That option isn’t there at the moment, and we’re all experiencing that right now in our own bubbles — not being able to go and visit your parents and so on — which gives us an insight into what the lads are going through in camp.

“But the difference is that the lads have a goal and an outlet they’re working towards the whole time, and that’s the game.

“They all grew up wanting to play for their country and while it’s not the same as it was in terms of the experience this year, you don’t have the buzz of the crowds, they’ll still get that release, the experience of putting on the green jersey.

“So even if that buzz surrounding the game has dissipated a little because of the circumstances of the year, they’ll still bring that professional pride to bear on the game — wearing that jersey, keeping that jersey will still be hugely important.”

They also have different faces sitting around the table. “Don’t forget that they’re in camp with 30 or 40 other people, so there’s a bit of variety to the faces that they see every day.

“I know they’re limited in terms of gathering outside training but at least you can see teammates for a socially-distanced coffee to shoot the breeze. In that way it might be an easier environment than a lot of us are experiencing at the moment, when we’re stuck in our family bubbles at home and unable to meet people outside that.”

Billy Burns needs to utilise the learning experience for motivation against France, says former Ireland scrum-half Tomás O’Leary, above.

The loss last weekend has led to plenty of criticism of players, with one or two in particular in the firing line.

“Criticism and disappointment give you two options not just in sport, but in life generally, I suppose,” says O’Leary.

“You can let it get to you and consume you and bring you down, or you can utilise the learning experience to motivate you. Criticism can motivate you but you have to utilise your mistakes.

“In sport that’s magnified, obviously. And everything is magnified even more at the moment because there’s so little going on. For sportspeople themselves it’s second nature to critically analyse their performance and the performance of the team.

“Peter O’Mahony and Billy Burns are taking the brunt of that personalised criticism. Pete has captained his country and captained the Lions and he’ll be well versed in dealing with that, he’ll be well able to deal with it but it’s still not a nice place for him to be this week, because he doesn’t have a game he can bounce back with this weekend (O’Mahony is suspended). Still, he’s experienced enough to be able to deal with that.

“For Billy Burns it’s probably a new thing to deal with, having the microscope on him at international level. ROG (Ronan O’Gara) spoke a lot of sense about that situation during the week, though, saying it’s about how he (Burns) bounces back.

“(Ireland coach) Andy Farrell thought Burns was good enough to be Sexton’s deputy in the first game, and though he had those two or three mistakes in the game, Farrell has now given him another opportunity to show his skills.”

What’s the camp environment like for a player making a high-profile error, though? Is there merciless slagging or tiptoeing around to avoid hurting his feelings?

“The teams I was part of were very much given to slagging and ball hopping with lads in that scenario.

“If you were overly nice with a fella or skirted around an issue it was almost accentuating the fact that he’d made a mistake.

“Joking about it illustrated that the lads had your back, and every player’s been there, after all.

“You obviously have to differentiate between people based on their personalities. Some players want to be left alone in that situation and others are happier to get a slagging.

“Generally in a rugby environment that kind of ruthless slagging is the way lads let each other know they have that support. I don’t know Billy Burns, I’ve never met him, but I’d assume he’d be well versed in that environment.”

Slagging via social media is a different matter adds O’Leary, who is pursuing a master’s degree in education in his alma mater, CBC. “Apart from the likes of Sexton and maybe one or two older lads who wouldn’t have been exposed to it at the start of their careers, most of them have grown up with it.

“There are benefits to social media in terms of interacting with the supporters, and lads with endorsements have responsibilities in marketing. But you have to manage the negative consequences as well.

“I think it’s common sense for a guy to avoid social media the week of a game unless he’s so strong mentally that it doesn’t affect him. With a lot of that stuff the player’s tagged and it’s sent directly to them, so anyone can log on and give the player their opinion of how they played.

“In any walk of life if somebody writes something about you, it’s going to make you think, you’ll evaluate what they’ve said.

“And unfortunately if a fella isn’t mentally bulletproof — and nobody is — then he’ll consider the other person’s opinion. Focusing on negative opinions rather than positive comments is human nature.

“You have to figure it out without letting it consume you, so the best practice would probably be to avoid it the week of a game. If you’ve made a mistake then there’s not a lot of benefit to embracing it head-on.”