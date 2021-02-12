Keith Earls: 'It's sink or swim now for a lot of fellas'

Cap number 90 awaits Keith Earls this Sunday so there isn’t much the Munster flier hasn’t seen on the international stage.

Ireland approach the weekend’s Six Nations game against France without Jonathan Sexton, Conor Murray, James Ryan and Peter O’Mahony. It’s not far off asking The Beatles to pop up on stage at Shea Stadium without John or Paul.

Earls needs no education as to what the absent quartet bring to Ireland but he mentions almost breezily how Ireland lost a clutch of big-name players back in 2015 when they faced into a World Cup quarter-final against Argentina.

There is no mention of the fact Ireland lost that day. He prefers instead to turn towards the future and declare his faith in the work he says has been done by Andy Farrell and the rest of the coaching staff in future-shocking the squad.

“With the squad Andy has built, there is a lot of young lads in there,” said the Limerick veteran. “His hand was forced and he has to give a lot of young lads the opportunity.

“It is the Six Nations, a massive competition, but it is a great chance for other fellas to become leaders as well and put their hands up for the future. This squad is building for the future.”

It is and it isn’t.

Earls was one of seven 30-somethings in the starting XV that faced Wales last weekend and there will still be five from that category in two day’s time, regardless of all the disruption caused in recent days by injuries and suspensions.

Age isn’t everything either.

Billy Burns and Jamison Gibson-Park are, at 26 and 28 respectively, no whippersnappers but they bring just 10 caps to the table as they replace the injured pair of Sexton and Murray who are batting on a collective 195 not out.

It’s impossible to overstate how big this is for Burns. A first Six Nations start and it’s coming seven days after his difficult cameo at the Principality Stadium where his fluffed penalty kick at the death was only one among a number of errors.

“It’s obviously tough losing the experience of Conor and Johnny but the two lads stepping in: Billy has been flying with Ulster and he is popular within the squad and everyone backs him because he is an unbelievable talent.

“Of course he is disappointed with last weekend and that kick but that’s sport. It doesn’t happen too often and especially with Billy.

“Jamison is cool as a breeze. He has played massive games for Leinster before and he’s a Super Rugby winner. There will be no fear of him, no fear of both of them. We’re all quite confident that they will be just as good as Conor and Johnny.”

It’s a tall order for Ireland this weekend and that wouldn’t be any different if Sexton et al were fit and in the sort of form that made Joe Schmidt’s side so formidable an opponent back in 2018 when so many of them were operating at their peak.

France have lost five, drawn two and won just another pair of the Six Nations fixtures played between these sides since Les Belus last won in Dublin a decade ago but, for all their internal struggles in that period, there was rarely much between them.

Now Fabien Galthié’s crew loom even larger on the back of a rebirth in 2020 and a convincing first round defeat of Italy in Rome. This is about as tough as it gets for the likes of Burns and Gibson-Park as they make the step up to starter.

“It’s a sink or swim now for a lot of fellas,” said Earls, “and that is the challenge.”

Burns isn’t alone in needing a better performance than offered up last week. Earls has put together a long and illustrious career for his country but he was poor by those exceptionally high standards against what was a poor Welsh side.

If it wasn’t a penalty conceded for tackling a man in the air, it was a dropped catch from a dropping ball, or a kick straight to touch that cost the side momentum and valuable territory at a crucial stage of the game.

“The penalty was probably the most stupid penalty I have given away in my career and that’s… I don’t give away too many penalties and you can’t have the perfect game every time you play.

“The dropped ball is an easy fix that just got away from me. The kick out on the full was a miscommunication ... I’ve accepted that I’ve made mistakes. Mistakes are going to happen.

“I’ve been quite happy and quite consistent with my performances over the last four or five years and a dropped ball or a penalty miskick doesn’t make me a bad player.”