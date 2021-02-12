Andy Farrell blasts French docs' Sexton talk: 'I thought it stunk, on so many grounds'

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has expressed his disgust at the manner in which two French doctors publicly spoke about Johnny Sexton’s medical history in the wake of the injury suffered by his skipper against Wales last week.

Dr Jean-Francois Chermann, who stood Sexton down for 12 weeks due to concussion back when the player was with Racing 92, suggested that the Irishman had suffered 30 concussions in his career before rowing back on that thereafter.

Sexton was “shocked and saddened” by what he described as “inaccurate” comments and questioned the propriety of a neurosurgeon he had seen some years ago discussing his medical history in a public forum.

Dr Jean Chazal also spoke on the record when telling 'Midi Olympique' that he held concerns for Sexton’s health if he was selected for this Sunday’s game against France.

In the event, the 35-year old hasn’t made the side, having failed to pass the return-to-play protocols, but that didn’t stop Farrell from making his feelings clear about the week's big talking point before biting his lip.

“Honestly, I thought it stinked. I thought it stunk,” he said this afternoon after naming his matchday squad and starting XV for the Six Nations tie against the French in Dublin. “On so many grounds. I suppose I’ll leave it at that.”

Sexton is one of four changes to the XV from the defeat to Wales. James Ryan has also failed to come through the return-to-play protocols, Conor Murray has a hamstring issue and Peter O’Mahony is suspended after his red card in Cardiff.

Murray was the only switch not flagged. The Munster scrum-half suffered the injury in training yesterday and a scan confirming the issue was only received in the minutes before the team was made public.

Jamison Gibson-Park comes in to make his first Six Nations start and that allows Munster’s Craig Casey to make the step up to the bench. If Casey plays it will be a first ever cap for a player earning huge praise inside and outside camp.

“He has been top class,” said Farrell. “His energy and application, to want to get better, is second to none and says a lot for a kid coming into international rugby. The senior players have been blown away by his attitude so he deserves it.

Sexton’s place is taken by Billy Burns who kicked a late penalty dead in Wales and cost the visitors the opportunity to set up a lineout which could have stolen the win for the 14 men.

Farrell has every confidence the out-half is over that already.

“He’s been great. He’s strong. Billy is a proper footballer and he realises it is what it is. Everyone makes mistakes. It’s international rugby and the extent of that but he is a true pro and the team is right behind him. He has trained outstandingly this week.”

Rhys Ruddock replaces the unavailable O’Mahony. It is eleven years since the former’s international debut and yet this is his first start in the championship and it comes at the age of 30. A big day for the Leinster man.

Iain Henderson, who replaced the stricken Ryan in Cardiff, starts this time in the second row and assumes the captaincy to boot.

“He brings authority and calmness,” said the head coach of the Ulster lock. “That was one of the pleasing aspects to the game at the weekend against Wales. Going down to 14 men, there was a calmness through the team and Iain was central to all that.

“I’m sure he will lead the boys very well.”

He will have to. Ireland show eight changes in all from the 23 that saw duty in the first round. They have lost the core of their leadership group and it will be the first time in ten years that the side plays a Six Nations game without one of either Sexton or Murray.

And that's before we address the high-flying visitors.

“We are excited about it,” said Farrell. “We’ve obviously lost a few experienced players during the week but that is another man’s opportunity and the squad are all excited and united for the challenge at the weekend.”