France finding answers as Ireland delay inevitable change

If there is anything like a sure thing in sport then it may be the uncomfortable realisation that something considered a strength one day can all too quickly morph into a weakness. Or, at the very least, to be perceived as one.

The opposite can hold true, too, and so it is that we find ourselves gushing over the bright young things spearheading a rejuvenated France while wondering if it might be time for a change of pace when it comes to Ireland’s battle-hardened troops.

How times change.

For a decade and more, the rugby world looked on at France from afar and grieved at how a country so rich in tradition, talent, money and playing resources could stumble through the Test scene like a semi-retired prop filling in for the club’s thirds.

All sorts of darts were thrown at the board but very few stuck. That was never more obvious than in the musical chairs they played with the creative heart of the team.

A conga line of players auditioned, most of them to be cast adrift like last year’s kit.

An article in Rugby World magazine was one among many to touch on this way back in 2014 when, with Camille Lopez in at 10 and Sébastien Tillous-Borde his dance partner at nine, they wondered if Les Bleus had finally found their dream couple.

It was already the 12th different nine-10 combination trialled by then head coach Phillipe Saint-Andre since the 2011 World Cup but the frenzy of cutting and pasting was nowhere near done and their meetings with Ireland serve to show how shredded all this thinking was.

France have faced Ireland eight times since 2014 and, in that spell, given starts to six different out-halves and half-a-dozen scrum-halves. The highest rate of wastage came across the first four of those games when eight different players wore the shirts.

Tried along the way were the likes of Rémi Talès, Frédéric Michalak and Jules Plisson. Maxime Machenaud, Sébastien Bézy and Rory Kockott, too. A rack of expensive wines, uncorked and then left to sour.

Contrast that with Ireland who, across the overlapping period, started with Jonathan Sexton and Conor Murray in every one of those games: a remarkable stat in all sorts of ways and a measure of the stability that was lauded as an unquestioned strength for most of it.

There is an obvious point to be made here: France can tinker with a nine or 10 in the knowledge that another four or five are coming off the conveyor belt. Ireland’s resources are limited so talents like Sexton and Murray are coveted as the rare gems they undoubtedly are.

Ronan O’Gara made the associated point this week that there are far more berths in the Top 14 and Pro D2 for young pretenders to strut their stuff than in the four provinces, but there is no disguising the reality that France have belatedly swallowed hard and taken the long-term view.

It’s coming up on three years now since Romain Ntamack and Harry Byrne faced off in an U20 World Cup opener in Perpignan and only injury is preventing the Frenchman from starting alongside Antoine Dupont against Ireland at senior level for the third time on the spin.

Byrne, nine days the elder, has the same numbers of caps for his club as Ntamack does for his country and is yet to even play in the Champions Cup.

It’s a contrast that echoes all the way through the two squads this weekend.

The French XV that started last week’s defeat of Italy was, on average, over three years younger than the Ireland side that kicked off against Wales. And it boasted just the one 30-something compared to the seven trusted by Andy Farrell.

Change is coming for Ireland, whether they welcome it or not.