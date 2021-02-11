England turn to George Ford at fly-half for Six Nations clash with Italy

George Ford has been recalled at fly-half by England (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Thu, 11 Feb, 2021 - 11:01
Duncan Bech

England have turned to George Ford to ignite their Guinness Six Nations title defence after restoring him at fly-half and moving Owen Farrell to inside centre for Saturday’s clash with Italy.

Ford was dropped for the Calcutta Cup debacle against Scotland but is reinstated with Eddie Jones resisting calls to axe Farrell, who disappointed in the 11-6 defeat that opened their Championship.

Ollie Lawrence has been jettisoned from the 23 altogether to make room for Farrell despite having to wait until the 63rd minute to make his first carry against the Scots.

Otherwise the backline remains unchanged and is identical to the one fielded for the Autumn Nations Cup final, when France were edged in sudden death.

Conor Murray: No need for 'unlucky' Peter O'Mahony to apologise after red card
Accuracy key for Josh van der Flier in rugby's new era
Friend and foe unite to acclaim France's 'martian' Antoine Dupont
Johnny Sexton receives medical attention 7/2/2021

Johnny Sexton’s anger prompts doctor to row back on claims of ‘30 concussions’

Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

