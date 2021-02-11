Accuracy key for Josh van der Flier in rugby’s new era

Josh van der Flier is only 27 but he sounds older than his years as he harks back to his early days as a pro and how a man could basically plough into a ruck and consequences be damned.

To be clear, we are talking about 2014. Not exactly the amateur days.

That things have changed is clear. Peter O’Mahony’s red card in Cardiff last Sunday was undisputed, even if Wayne Barnes needed the benefit of the replays to go from ‘nothing to see here’ to the card in his back pocket in the space of 60 seconds.

“When I first came into the professional setup in Leinster… It has become more of a focus now: where you are hitting when you are cleaning out, but, back then, you were trying to hit as hard as you can, trying to clear.

“If there are people in the way you want to push the whole lot of them out of the way to clear space for your nine, whereas now you just have to be careful that you are not catching someone’s head or neck.

“You definitely have to be more accurate. From my perspective, and it obviously doesn’t always work out because you can be late to the breakdown, but if you’re into the ruck early, you never have to hit someone who is over the ball.”

Overlooked in the wake of O’Mahony’s misdemeanour is the fact that Ireland did well at the breakdown over the course of the 80-plus minutes at the Principality, not least in snaffling ball against a side playing with a man extra.

It was an encouraging sign given the fact that van der Flier is among those to acknowledge that the side’s ruck work wasn’t at the required standard after rugby’s restart last year. That bodes well for Paul O’Connell’s stint as forwards coach.

It was not the only positive in a game that they could still have won despite the numerical disadvantage and van der Flier admits that there was a strange sort of satisfaction in the defeat for the squad as a whole.

For him, too.

He was openly frustrated when speaking last December about his lack of game time during the Autumn Nations Cup. In all, he started one game against Wales and scrambled for 20 minutes against Scotland. Slim pickings in a nine-week camp.

Tom O'Toole and James Lowe enjoy a lighter moment at Ireland training at Blanchardstown yesterday. Picture: Inpho/IRFU

The loss to concussion symptoms of Caelan Doris before this Six Nations opened the door again and he stepped up with an impressive performance against the Welsh in what was still only his 29th test cap.

He knew well what was at stake.

“It was in the back of my mind, definitely. Every time I go out, I have something to prove. I feel that way anyway, especially when there’s so much competition in Ireland and here with Ireland, obviously.

“I was delighted to get the chance and I knew I had to be performing well to try and keep my spot in the team,” he explained yesterday afternoon. “It was definitely in my head that I had to turn up and perform.”

The loss of O’Mahony to a three-game ban only adds to the likelihood that Andy Farrell and O’Connell will continue to place their trust in the Leinster flanker and he is well versed in the threat that pitches up in Dublin this weekend.

If he features it will be just his third time facing Les Bleus but he has encountered French opposition 14 times with Leinster and paints a collective picture of back rows that are athletic, excellent in the lineout, and boasting ball carriers who love an offload.

Antoine Dupont will be no stranger either.

Van der Flier’s first exposure to the genius scrum-half was at the RDS in October of 2016 when the latter was still only 19 and starting for Castres in a European Cup game.

He has faced him half-a-dozen times in total already and, as an openside, the Leinster man will be expected to help in corralling the pocket dynamo.

“I know what he can do. He is a world-class player. He is one of those players you have to be very, very aware of, especially around the ruck. But then you see him running those support lines, you have to be very aware of him away from the ball as well.

“You have to be tracking him down.

“Those kind of threats come all throughout their team so it will be a challenge and (he is) someone (we) will be aware of. Not necessarily targeting myself because obviously you don’t always end up in those positions, but definitely someone we will all be aware of.”