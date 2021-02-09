Munster's Dan Goggin ruled out for two months after hand surgery

Munster centre Dan Goggin has been ruled out for two months after undergoing hand surgery.
Goggin sustained the injury in Munster's last-gasp win over Benetton, in which he played the full game, helping to set up Niall Scannell's try. He is expected to return in seven to eight weeks.
Back-row Gavin Coombes has returned to Limerick to train with his provincial colleagues this week after some time in Andy Farrell's Ireland squad.
Forwards coach Graham Rowntree will also be glad to see two props rejoin training.
Roman Salanoa, a late withdrawal from the Benetton game after suffering a back injury during the warm-up, and James Cronin, who was rehabbing a knee injury, are both available again.
Joey Carbery is listed among those continuing their rehabilitation as he works his way back from an ankle injury, having taken some part in training in recent weeks.
Calvin Nash (thigh), Rhys Marshall (knee), Keynan Knox (knee), Matt Gallagher (shoulder), RG Snyman (knee), Neil Cronin (knee), Joey Carbery (ankle).