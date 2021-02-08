Ronan O'Gara on 'fascinating' Peter O'Mahony red: 'Something has to be done about the breakdown'

Ronan O'Gara's thoughts on Ireland's defeat in Cardiff come to us uninfected by the sort of microscopic post-match analysis and competing opinions that washed over everyone else deep into yesterday evening and through to this morning.

The La Rochelle coach was otherwise engaged yesterday afternoon, his side falling four points short to his old club, Racing 92, in the Parisian outskirts. It's a defeat that keeps them off the top of the Top 14 table for now, even if a losing bonus point is not to be sniffed at.

It was only on the five-hour drive back to the west coast that he snatched some time to take in his country's narrow Six Nations defeat to Wales on his phone. Another short stretch was set aside first thing today to have a second look before dialling in to speak the Irish media via Zoom.

His initial reaction was the sheer number of talking points from a game that was littered with injuries and went right down to the wire. And how things might have transpired had the visitors negotiated the 80 minutes with 15 men.

“Ireland probably would have won the game by 10 points, I would think.”

Ronan O'Gara was speaking at the launch of Aviva's Safe To Dream Team. Picture: INPHO/Farid Makhlouf

The game lacked for quality in the Principality Stadium but certainly not in drama and the hinge for so much of what happened was that red card earned by Peter O'Mahony for his illegal clearout on Tomas Francis after just 14 minutes.

“What's fascinating for me is the red card. So, it just shows nowadays that the referee on the field isn't the most important person, it's the TMO, because to quote Wayne Barnes, it's a clearout, it's totally unavoidable was his language.

If you have that in your sport, where it becomes stopped and frozen and we're looking at stills... I think they're going to have to do something at the breakdown because it's just going to be... You need force to clear people and obviously force to the head is a red card.”

He has no truck with the sanction. Players know by now that any contact to the head brings the likelihood of dismissal but he differs with Barnes' onfield take that his old teammate was out of control while noting that Francis was in an unusual position when it happened.

Should any of that change the colour of the card? It shouldn't but O'Gara can't help but find himself wrestling with this conundrum: how do you prioritise health and safety with the need for a ruck that services the game's needs?

As a coach, he is finding it harder and harder to square that circle.

“If there's intent to maim a guy, it's obviously a red card, but that's at the other end of the scale,” he reasons. “You can see there that Peter is in control of his feet, from my point of view, but the whole thing about...

“I don't have an answer for you because so many players, the Pococks of the world, the fellas that are poaching the ball, if you take that bit away from the game then, from a coach's point of view, they're not that interesting.

“Winning those penalties are absolutely crucial, but if someone locks onto the ball, sometimes technique goes out the window and you have to really arrive with impetus to shift them and sometimes it's too hard, as we've seen.

“But the good thing about it is that at Test level there's 200-odd cameras to show that anything that's sinister or nasty or close to it, it's picked up now. What's happening at that level of the game is discipline is unbelievable because the red card had the biggest impact.”

