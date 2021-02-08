Five things we learned from Six Nations opening weekend

Ireland still struggling with the ordinary stuff

It’s 16 months now since Ireland were licking their wounds after defeat to Japan and the party line being parroted was the need to ‘get the basics right’. Plenty has changed since but this is a team that continues to make things hard for itself.

Johnny Sexton said last night that mistakes are basically endemic to international rugby given the pressure involved and, while you could also plead mitigating factors to yesterday’s loss, Ireland no longer do the ‘easy’ things better than anyone else. Joe Schmidt succeeded at Leinster by hammering the fundamentals into a side littered with internationals and peppered with a couple of Lions and that attention to detail was a constant through the first five years of his time in charge of Ireland.

Ireland’s execution, for all their heroics individually and collectively when a man down here, was just not good enough in too many areas yesterday: in the kicking game, in the penalties conceded and in the failure too often to mind the ball. That has to change.

Zero out of ten for out-half succession planning

Out-half had been an area of no little concern long before Billy Burns kicked his touch-finder dead coming up to five o’clock yesterday but the manner in which Ireland’s rally ended only reinforces the need for something to be done and quickly.

Sexton has not been at the peak of his powers since 2018 and his injury profile has not been fantastic either, even if the manner of his head injury was unfortunate.

So too, of course, if the ongoing absence of Joey Carbery due to his injury issues.

The captain is 35 now, Burns and Ross Byrne have had their auditions and failed to convince while Jack Carty seems to have suffered far more for the loss in Shizuoka than most of those who played a losing part that day.

If none of that trio are the answer to Ireland’s succession strategy then it is incumbent on everyone involved to finally give the younger generation its head. Starting with Harry Byrne.

Beirne makes himself a lock for Ireland with monumental performance

Tadhg Beirne admitted recently that he did not enjoy his return to Wales two years ago when the Ireland team of which he was a part was soundly thrashed by players he knew so well from his time with the Scarlets.

Yesterday produced another loss but the 29-year old Munster forward was a colossus for a visiting team that lost it’s chief lock, James Ryan, too early and needed to call on another, Iain Henderson, who was so short on game time after recent injury issues.

The Eadestown man rose to the occasion in some style, his all-round game producing a well-deserved try and a combination of other stats that spoke even louder for his impact. It’s time now to ditch any remaining doubts about his size and embrace the many things he does so well.

The length and difficulty of Beirne’s journey to the top after being released from the Leinster academy has been well-worn but he finally seems to have reached a point in his personal saga where he has made himself indispensable to his country.

Rust is one thing but England look increasingly stale and need to embrace change

Twickenham on Saturday could be boiled down to a tale of two 21-year old centres. Ollie Lawrence and Cameron Redpath played on the same England U20 side in the recent past but their experiences were worlds apart in HQ.

Lawrence didn’t touch the ball for over an hour as England stuck rigidly to a kick-first policy while Redpath excelled with ball in hand for a Scottish side that was too dynamic and too smart for their ponderous and dull hosts.

England plateaued last year, even if they won both the Six Nations and the Autumn Nations Cup. They stuck with their kicking game and relied on an uber-physical defence and this was compounded two days ago by the fact that too many of them had too little game time.

The suspicion is that they will improve as the tournament goes on and the rust wears off but the tactical side of things clearly needs a reboot if the pre-tournament favourites are to repeat last year’s trick in losing the opening battle but winning the Six Nations war.

It’s Antoine Dupont’s Six Nations, the rest of them simply play in it

Spare a thought for this generation of French nines.

How must it feel to look on as Antoine Dupont continues to add to his highlights reel with game after stunning game for club and country? Dupont is only 24. He could have another ten years to add to his cannon yet.

Little over 5’ 8” in height, at the most, the Toulouse scrum-half is the complete package.

Immaculate service, superb kicking game, a blinding break and unlimited game intelligence. Even his defence can’t be considered a weakness despite his size.

His fingerprints were all over France’s demolition of Italy in Rome and limiting this mushrooming, liberating influence will be key to Andy Farrell’s plans this week as the Ireland coach contemplates the visit of the French to the Aviva Stadium.

The key, as ever with such luminaries, is in depriving them the stage to shine. Claiming 61% possession, as Ireland did in Cardiff, would be a start in that but it looks like Craig Casey will be a key figure in camp this week as he mirrors the movements of the man from Lannemezan.