Iain Henderson backing Billy Burns to rebound as thoughts turn to France

Iain Henderson's mind spun back almost five years as Peter O'Mahony walked off the field at the Principality Stadium.

The Ulster lock was one of six Irish players involved yesterday when one of them, CJ Stander, was sent off against South Africa at Newlands and the visitors thumbed their noses at convention and stone-cold logic by recording a 26-20 win.

Could history repeat itself here?

We know now that it couldn't but it wasn't for the want of trying. Ireland's 14 men were far from perfect – and Wales remain a shadow of the 2019 version – but they might have stolen a win had Billy Burns' injury-time touch-finder not strayed from the required path and gone dead.

“Billy is upset,” said Henderson of his provincial colleague shortly after the final whistle. “Billy puts a huge amount on his own shoulders a lot of the time and he has definitely, almost always, carried Ulster in the past. And he will do for Ireland in the future as well.

“Obviously he realises, with that kick to the corner there... He is trying to get every single last inch out of that ball. He slightly overcooked it.

I thought he was excellent when he came on. I think, when he goes back and looks at it again, he will take a lot from the impact he made.

Johnny Sexton made similarly supportive soundings and the crossover in thoughts extended to other areas beside with the pride in how the 14 men dug in and almost ground out a win countered to some extent by frustration at their own shortcomings.

A glass half-full can't help but be half-empty too.

“We were a man down and we’ll be saying, ‘these are the opportunities we are creating with 14 men on the pitch: imagine if we had 15'. Imagine if we had an extra man. We already had an overlap with one or two players. We can be making more things for ourselves.”

Next Sunday would be a good time to start. Italy may have been limited on Saturday but France's 50-point haul only added to the sense of a side whose progress shows little sign of slowing and they will look to maintain that direction in Dublin in round two.

“Last year I think we saw where they were going to, the team they are growing into,” said Henderson. “For French rugby it is very exciting. We see a lot of their players in the Top 14 doing incredibly well.

“At Ulster we have experienced their half-backs and how class they are. Obviously watching a few other players from different clubs, you do see how well they are gelling and coming together.

That is something that will spur us on, something we will look to target, to put pressure on.