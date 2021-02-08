TV view: A Cardiff 'chicken-wing' that leaves a sour taste

Okay, let’s cut to the chase, no bushes beaten. Fourteen minutes in at the Principality Stadium and Peter O’Mahony goes steaming into a ruck and clatters one of the Welsh guys. The outcome of the match is decided there and then, and deep down every Irish person knows it.

God bless whoever thought of giving us the live feed between the TMO and the referee. (Would that the Premier League and VAR followed suit.) It’s akin to eavesdropping on Wayne Barnes as he thinks out loud.

“Chicken-wing action. Definite foul play. Comes from a distance at high speed. Hits him in the head. Anyone disagree on the facts?”

Nobody does. Nobody can. It’s going to be a long afternoon for Ireland.

All is not yet lost, it gradually emerges. Andy Farrell’s charges dig in, work up a rhythm and make a fine fist of things for the remainder of the half, with Tadhg Beirne’s try shortly before the break sending them in with a 13-6 lead. Maybe the outcome hasn’t been decided after all.

On the BBC they reveal that Wales were required to make three times as many tackles as their opponents; Ireland have had that much possession, that much control. Interesting.

The real loss, Sam Warburton argues, has been not that of O’Mahony for the visitors but that of Dan Lydiate for the hosts. “Ireland have just ground their way into the game, carried the ball and kept on probing,” Martin Johnson notes.

The sending-off they deal with quickly. Then again, it’s hardly a bone of contention.

“A pretty easy card to give,” says Warburton. “Shoulder to the head.”

Johnson, a member of an earlier generation: “Back in the day you wouldn’t even have been seen doing that.”

Back to Virgin Media and the words “Not for a second did he mean it.”

Sorry, but have I misheard? Have I possibly imagined it? Am I getting old? Well, yes. Am I getting deaf? Not that I've noticed.

Look: O’Mahony came in from five yards away and led with his elbow into the face of an opponent.

To return to a point made here in the past, the Irish rugby XV is not so much a team as a brand – and heaven forbid anyone says anything that might damage the brand.

Back to Cardiff. Nine minutes after the restart Ireland lose possession and George North goes over in the corner. Two points in it now. It is going to be a longggggg second half.

Wales are really turning the screw. Soon Louis Rees-Zammit goes over in the same corner. Dammit.

A few minutes later, with a kind of horrible predictability, Johnny Sexton’s head runs into Justin Tipuric’s knee and he’s forced to trudge off. Dave McIntyre, on commentary duty for Virgin Media, invokes Murphy’s Law. He's bang on. Everything that can go wrong is going wrong.

On trots Billy Burns. If Dave thought Mr Murphy was finished his business for the afternoon he was sadly mistaken.

Having cut the deficit to five points Ireland are pressing when Burns essays a high-risk kick to the right-hand touchline and fluffs it. “Terrible decision,” Alan Quinlan splutters as the camera cuts to Farrell with his head in his hands. “I’m being harsh on him there but that was really, really the wrong decision.”

Listen up, Alan. You’re not being harsh on him. It was a terrible decision and it’s your job to call it as such. The brand will probably survive.

This really shouldn’t need to be stated, but if an analyst is going to praise players for their gaiscí, then – novel and all as the notion may sound to the majority of Irish rugby pundits – the analyst has to dispraise them for their errors.

Otherwise, the praise is hollow and the proportionality is non-existent.

George Hook may have been a cartoon contrarian and Tom McGurk a professional grump, yet between the pair of them they brought a welcome combination of curmudgeonly bite and entertainment value to RTÉ’s rugby coverage.

You know what would improve Virgin Media’s output no end?

The egg-shaped equivalent of Joe Brolly. Someone who’d hop balls and pull the pin out of grenades and generally not give a damn about who he might be upsetting. Failing that, they could always hire Joe Brolly himself.

France are in Dublin next Sunday. No chicken wings on the menu this time, one hopes.