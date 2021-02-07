14-man Ireland fail to fend off Wales comeback in Six Nations opener

Wales 21 Ireland 16

Ireland’s hopes of a fast start to the 2021 Guinness Six Nations were undone by Peter O’Mahony’s first-half sending off in Cardiff as his team-mates could not turn back a second-half red tide.

O’Mahony was sent off after 14 minutes for foul play and though Ireland took a deserved 13-6 lead into the interval thanks to Tadhg Beirne’s 37th-minute try, second-half tries from George North and Louis Rees-Zammit reasserted Welsh superiority.

Peter O'Mahony walking off the pitch after being sent off. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

A late Billy Burns penalty, having replaced captain Johnny Sexton due to a Head Injury Assessment, gave Ireland hope but Wales saw out the victory on their return to Principality Stadium after the Cardiff venue had been turned over to the NHS as a Covid-19 field hospital.

There may have been a few heart tremors on Saturday as Ireland threatened to steal victory at the last but having won a penalty inside the Welsh half in the 84th minute only for Billy Burns' kick to the corner to fly dead and end the game.

Tadhg Beirne at full stretch to gather possession. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Wales had jumped into a 6-0 lead thanks to two penalties inside the first 18 minutes but they had lost chop-tackle expert Dan Lydiate to a twisted knee just 12 minutes into his first start since November 2018.

There was only good news for the home side two minutes later, though, when O’Mahony became the first Irishman to be sent off in Six Nations history. The experienced flanker could have no excuses as referee Wayne Barnes highlighted the cleanout out of Tomas Francis, O’Mahony’s elbow and upper arm making contact with the Welsh prop’s head, a reckless act of foul play.

Yet it was Ireland who reacted best to the loss of their man. They enjoyed the majority of possession, forced Wales into lineout errors, James Ryan stealing twice in Paul O’Connell’s first game as forwards coach and two penalties from Sexton drew the sides level on 35 minutes.

Tadhg Beirne scores Ireland's try. Photo by Chris Fairweather/Sportsfile

Having played with a man down for more than 20 minutes, most Ireland supporters will have taken a 6-6 draw at the interval but Andy Farrell’s men had the bit between their teeth. James Lowe found touch with a huge left-booted clearing kick from inside his 22, and the resulting Wales lineout led to an overthrow from which the visitors struck in style.

Tadhg Beirne made a significant carry in midfield then Robbie Henshaw made a scything breakthrough Justin Tipuric’s tackle before offloading to Josh van der Flier. The flanker was halted just in front of the try-line but Beirne struck from the ruck that followed, thanks to an excellent cleanout from Cian Healy and Ireland had the first try of the game. Sexton’s conversion gave his team a 13-6 half-time lead.

James Lowe is tackled. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Ireland’s 14 men had performed heroics in that first-half, slowing Welsh ruck ball down superbly when they weren’t in possession and forcing Alun Wyn Jones and his team to make almost twice as many tackles as they retained the ball excellently.

Doing it for another 40 minutes was another matter and Wales, having soaked up the kitchen sink thrown at them in the first half, began to utilise their numerical advantage. When Ireland lost the ball in midfield, Lydiate’s replacement Josh Navidi found George North, who used all his experience and strength to carve through the Irish line and score on 49 minutes.

George North scores Wales' opening try. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Halfpenny missed the conversion but Wales were rejuvenated and they moved back into the lead when Louis Rees-Zammit finished well in the corner on 58 minutes as Ireland began to unravel.

Halfpenny made his second conversion attempt count to put Wales into an 18-14 lead and when Beirne looked to be harshly penalised at a ruck, the home full-back put his side into a two-score lead with 15 minutes remaining at 21-13.

Burns’ penalty was not enough to get Ireland back in the contest though, despite their best efforts, the replacement fly-half's final error, kicking the ball dead, was a bitter pill. There will also be worries after James Ryan and Johnny Sexton both failed to return from HIAs while Robbie Henshaw was also removed for the same reason, albeit temporarily.

James Ryan leaves the field injured. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Sexton defended his team-mate’s late error.

“As a 10, you’ve got to go for it and you’ve got to go and try and put it five metres out,” Sexton told BBC One.

“Sometimes you miss, sometimes you get it and you’re a hero but he did have to go for it because it’s a big difference between going 10 metres out and five, it gives us a chance to score.”

Sexton conceded that indiscipline proved costly but also questioned why Wales centre Johnny Williams did not join O’Mahony in being sent off following a first-half challenge on Garry Ringrose.

Garry Ringrose offloads to Johnny Sexton. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

“We regathered really well, I am proud of the boys, I am proud of the effort, proud of the position we put ourselves in,” said Sexton.

“Ultimately, it came down to a few mistakes at key times and the rub of the green as well.

“There were a couple of decisions where we get red-carded, a high tackle that gets penalised versus one that doesn’t. Apparently they looked at it.

“But Wales are a very good side and we’ve only ourselves to blame. We spoke about discipline earlier in the week and that let us down at key times, as well as some key unforced errors.”

Stats

WALES: L Halfpenny; L Rees-Zammit, G North, J Williams (N Tompkins, 23 - HIA), H Amos (C Sheedy, 65); D Biggar, T Williams (G Davies, h-t); W Jones (R Jones, 65), K Owens, T Francis (L Brown, 65); A Beard, A W Jones - captain (W Rowlands, 65); D Lydiate (J Navidi, 12), J Tipuric, T Faletau.

Replacement not used: E Dee

IRELAND: H Keenan; K Earls (J Larmour, 61), G Ringrose, R Henshaw (B Burns, 54-63 HIA), J Lowe; J Sexton - captain (B Burns, 61 HIA), C Murray (J Gibson-Park, 69); C Healy (D Kilcoyne, 51), R Herring (R Kelleher, 71), A Porter (T Furlong, 54); T Beirne, J Ryan (I Henderson, 23 - HIA); P O’Mahony, J van der Flier (W Connors, 59), CJ Stander.

Red Card: O’Mahony 14

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)