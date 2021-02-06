Hugo Keenan the latest to step into the void left by Rob Kearney

Joni Mitchell knew. We really don't appreciate everything we have until it is gone. And, at a time when meeting a friend in a coffee shop or the pub isn't possible, Irish rugby has finally come to appreciate what it was that Rob Kearney brought to the table.

When Hugo Keenan plays tomorrow he will be the fourth different occupier of the No 15 jersey on the day Ireland open their Six Nations account in four years. Jordan Larmour was guarding the back door last time, Robbie Henshaw got burgled by England in 2019 while Kearney was still holding the deeds 12 months earlier.

Evolution may be one of the buzzwords around Andy Farrell's camp right now but too much change in the back field is not a sign of progress. This is a run of uncertainty — and insecurity — in a position which anchors the backline that hasn't been witnessed in the context of the Irish men's side in 30 years.

Kearney was the man in possession through the start of seven championships out of nine at one point. Before that it was Girvan Dempsey kicking off six of eight campaigns and even he took over from Conor O'Shea who started off as the last line of defence six years out of seven.

The daddy of them all was Hugo McNeill who was tasked with holding the fort eight years in a row. It was between that residency and O'Shea's emergence in the mid-nineties that the national side last found itself scrambling to find someone to act as the ultimate sentry.

Phil Danaher, Kenny Murphy, Jim Staples and Colin Wilkinson all had auditions in one six-year spell. The last time four or more new faces lined up one after the other was the stretch between 1977 and 1981 when the dithering between Frank Wilson, Anthony Ensore, Dick Spring and Kevin O'Brien finally gave way to McNeill.

It's too early to say if Keenan is the answer right now, or for some time to come. Jacob Stockdale and Larmour will still hold disputing claims to the position for the foreseeable, regardless of what happens in the short-term, and not least because this will only be Keenan's seventh senior cap and a third start at full-back.

“I'm enjoying my time there at the moment,” the man of the moment said yesterday. “It's probably my favourite position. You get a bit more action there and everything. You get a good bit of involvement and a bit of a licence to get on the ball a bit more. You're not waiting out on the wing for it sometimes.”

He is happy for now that his skills are flexible enough to make him an option at full-back and on the wing but Stockdale, Larmour and more could say the same. What Ireland need is a 15 who can make a definitive claim and bring something beyond the norm too.

Irish full-backs have routinely been solid rather than spectacular. It was a 'failing' for which Kearney and Dempsey were regularly criticised and it is hardly coincidental that Simon Zebo and Geordan Murphy both played less in the position than they or many would have liked.

That was then. What we have now is an Irish side that has relied too much on the creative capacity of Jonathan Sexton. Now 35, he is not playing at anything like the standard that made him world player of the year in 2018 so the argument to spread that load has only intensified.

Talk of utilising a second playmaker at 12 has amounted to little more than that. Ireland do not have the raw materials for an Owen Farrell-George Ford tandem even if they chose to go that way and yet, for all his class, we have yet to see Garry Ringrose step into that sort of space from 13.

Keenan's first priority tomorrow will be no different to his long line of predecessors in keeping the gate locked and the skies secured but there is an understanding from the 24-year-old that he will have to offer value in a playmaking role that does not come naturally.

“It's something I have had to work on. I think the Sevens is good for it. I played out-half with them and that really challenged me. I was an out-half in school up until fourth year and then I moved to the back-three, but that was never at a great level.

“I know Stuart Lancaster with Leinster and Andy here, they want the 15 helping out as much as possible, taking a bit of weight off the 10's and 13's shoulders: having a two-sided attack and keeping the options open.”

Do all that and he can reduce Farrell's choices for the 15 jersey to one.