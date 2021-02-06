Dan Lydiate ready to do his 'speaking on the field' after Stephen Ferris criticism

Former Ireland and Lions back-row Ferris slammed Wales head coach Wayne Pivac’s decision to bring 33-year-old flanker Lydiate back into Test rugby
Wales' Dan Lydiate: 'I've been given an opportunity and I’ve got to do my speaking on the field'

Sat, 06 Feb, 2021 - 06:30
Alex Bywater

Dan Lydiate warned Ireland he is now better than ever as he hit back at Stephen Ferris and revealed Wales plan to do their talking on the field in Cardiff on Sunday.

Former Ireland and Lions back-row Ferris slammed Wales head coach Wayne Pivac’s decision to bring 33-year-old flanker Lydiate back into Test rugby for the first time since 2018.

“I think his best years are behind him and I wouldn’t have any bother saying that to his face,” Ferris said of Lydiate. “Running around diving at people’s feet will only get you so far.” 

Lydiate responded: “I obviously think I'm a better player. If I was playing bad rugby I wouldn’t have been selected. I've been given an opportunity and I’ve got to do my speaking on the field.

“Everyone will have their opinion, but I’m going to go out there and do what I do.” Lydiate has come straight in from the cold to start against Ireland in what is the most experienced Welsh starting XV ever in terms of caps with 874.

Lydiate broke his neck playing for the Dragons aged just 19 in 2007 so he knows all about second chances. He is determined to take his latest opportunity after being handed a shock Wales return.

“I don't think you ever give up hope, but you have to be realistic as well. It has been a tough couple of years since I have been involved in the national squad,” he said.

“This year I seem to have turned the corner. To get another chance here is a massive bonus.” 

Wales have George North at centre to face Ireland with Jonathan Davies’ ankle injury ruling him out of the first two rounds of the Six Nations. Louis Rees-Zammit and Hallam Amos are on the wings.

Veteran forwards Alun Wyn Jones and Ken Owens are fit to start.

Wales fly-half Dan Biggar also hit out at Ferris’ criticism of Lydiate.

“I’ve seen a few bits from one or two people saying Dan’s form isn’t particularly good, but if you’d been watching some of the games this year he may have changed his opinion,” Biggar said. “He is probably the form player in Wales over the last six months. It’s great to have him back. We know what his strengths are.

“His physicality is what we need in terms of muscling up against a very experienced and dynamic Irish pack. If anything, those comments are going to hopefully act as a motivational factor.” 

Asked for his response to strong criticism of him and his team in the Irish media, Pivac kept his cards close to his chest, but said: “We’ll have a chat about that after full time.” 

Pivac is under pressure for results after just three wins from 10 in 2020 and added: “Hopefully our experience can tell on the opposition. We’re further down the road than we were in the autumn. “We’re pleased with how things have gone.”

