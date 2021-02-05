Five to watch: Ronan O'Gara picks out the most exciting players in the Six Nations

Antoine Dupont (France)

The best player in the world? No question. The 24-year-old French scrum-half is a joy to watch, so long as you are not on the receiving end. In an era of mass data, his genius comes from just taking people on. I saw him lately talking about seeing pictures during a game.

For Ireland, it’s a stroke of good fortune that Virimi Vakatawa will miss round two in Dublin, as will Romain N’tamack, Dupont’s sidekick. He has a super relationship too with the France eight, Greg Alldritt, who he’s known since they were young.

Finn Russell (Scotland)

The Calcutta Cup match tomorrow should be the game of the weekend. Eddie Jones will plan his England defence as well as anyone can for the mercurial talents of Scotland ten Finn Russell. At Racing 92, his club coaches trust him to make the right calls at the right time. I’m not sure there’s the same relationship with Gregor Townsend, who seems to prefer a structured gameplan – even though they are very alike as players.

Scotland's Finn Russell.

But if you rein Russell in, it can be counter-productive. As he matures, Russell is now trusting the bank of work he has behind him to process great decisions on the run.

Justin Tipuric (Wales)

A pure openside, and a really smart player. Tipuric is key to Welsh tempo just as the team’s tempo suits him. The Osprey is a link man with brilliant silks, lines of running, and game awareness.

Wales' Justin Tipuric (left)

A rare lightweight gem in the modern game.

Caelan Doris (Ireland)

Seems to play with a maturity way behind his years and inexperience. Plays in the most cluttered corridor of the test arena, but there is always space if you know how to find it.

Ireland's Caelan Doris

Has a great knack of getting his shoulder through the gap to win the gain line which ensures fast ball for the backs. A shining example for any 15-year-old to follow: Ball skills will always beat physique but it’s nice to have both.

Maro Itoje (England)

Hardly a surprise here. How much higher can he set the bar? Has the Richie McCaw knack of always remaining on the right side of the ref (just), which is a skill in itself.

England's Maro Itoje

Won’t forget easily his display in the Aviva for Saracens against Leinster last autumn. A masterclass in decision making around the breakdown – whether you counter ruck or fold into the defensive line. A freak.