How many more matches must Italy lose before organisers decide enough is enough?

Barack Obama had only just begun his second term at the White House when two events of contrasting importance took place in Rome during the same week. The first demanded immediate Presidential attention, the second, trivial by comparison, passed him by.

On Wednesday, March 13, 2013, white smoke from the roof of the Sistine Chapel proclaimed the election of Pope Francis. Three days later, within strolling distance of the Vatican, Italy’s rugby team marked one historic occasion with another, to Ireland’s embarrassment.

The serial losers of the Six Nations did something they haven’t been able to do since: They won a championship match at home, defeating Declan Kidney’s Ireland 22-15. Eight years later, they are still waiting for another with France first up at the Stadio Olimpico when the tournament kicks off tomorrow.

Worse still, they have lost 27 in a row since beating Scotland at Murrayfield 22-19 six years ago. Their average defeat works out at 13-39 which means that a 26-point deficit against the reborn French would be merely par for their course.

Such facts raise an awkward question: How many more matches must Italy lose before the organisers decide enough is enough? How much longer have they got?

The answers in both cases seem starkly short: not many and not long.

Those running the Six Nations will find their hand forced by external factors, not least the shifting of the tectonic plates as signalled by the advent of the global private equity company, CVC Capital.

They have not planned to invest vast sums in the PRO14, the English Premiership and the Six Nations simply to maintain the status quo. Other factors are conspiring to threaten Italy’s privileged status.

South Africa’s entry into the tournament is no longer a matter of ‘if’ but ‘when’. The seven-year UK television deal runs out next month and the four home Unions will be quick to cite the ravages of Covid-19 for wiping the event from free-to-air television and hiding it behind a paywall.

That would inevitably have happened pandemic or no pandemic. A Seven Nations being impractical leaves Italy with nowhere obvious to go unless the tournament does what it has studiously refused to do hitherto and creates a second division with promotion and relegation.

Such a radical scenario is anathema to the Celtic nations in particular. The idea horrifies them with good reason, that one calamitous season, not unlike that Wales experienced last year, could bring about the commercial ruin of demotion. Turkeys would be more likely to vote for Christmas.

The best hope of an Italian reprieve, beyond winning a few matches, would lie in the creation of an Eight Nations as achieved by adding Georgia to the world-beating Springboks and devising two pools of four with the winners colliding in a Grand Final, not so grand for the traditionalists opposed to any change.

Whatever happens, Italy are on borrowed time. Their best team, under the inspired leadership of the warrior flanker Massimo Giovanelli, grew old while the Five Nations took forever over the decision to go to Six, thereby failing to make it effective before the start of the century.

By then the prolific Diego Dominguez had barely three seasons left. The Azzurri have lacked a match-winning goalkicker of his calibre ever since, most notably in Cardiff in 2006 when Wales, Grand Slammers the previous year, escaped with an 18-18 draw. They did so because Ramiro Pez missed four penalties.

Joining the most exclusive of clubs was always going to be the toughest of gigs for Italy, as France discovered almost a century earlier. They lost all but one of their first 31 matches in the Five Nations before winning on foreign soil for the first time, at Lansdowne Road in 1920. By then more than 20 French internationals had been killed in The Great War.

This will be Italy’s 22nd campaign in the Sei Nazione. They have collected 15 wooden spoons and only twice found higher ground above the bottom two, finishing fourth in 2007 and again six years later.

Sergio Parisse dejected after a 2013 defeat to Scotland

It would be safe to say that the perennial chopping blocks will not be counting on this year’s opposition giving them a leg up the way the Irish did on that long-gone St Patrick’s Day weekend. It would be just as safe to say that no team could have done more to aid and abet its own downfall.

Implosion would not be too strong a word for Declan Kidney’s last stand as head coach. To lose three players to injury (Keith Earls, Luke Marshall, Luke Fitzgerald) and three more to the sin-bin (Brian O’Driscoll, Donnacha Ryan, Conor Murray) takes some doing.

The team that started had been so mangled by a lethal concoction of misfortune and indiscipline that Peter O’Mahony finished up on the left wing where the blows to Earls and his replacement, Fitzgerald, meant they had run out of specialist cover.

Italy matched Paddy Jackson’s five penalties and scored the only try, through Giovanbattista Venditti, which made all the difference. Jamie Heaslip remains the last visiting captain to lose a championship match in Rome, a fact which must feel as eternal as the city itself.

It would be hard to imagine Charles Ollivon relieving him of the burden without further ado.

Strange things do happen in the Six Nations, like Scotland on their last Twickenham visit, coming from 31 points down within half an hour to lead 38-31 and force England to snatch a desperate draw.

Italy winning tomorrow would be stranger still…