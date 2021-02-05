Scotland's showstopper: Finn Russell proves anything is possible for Scotland

The first outward sign of a fault line developing between Finn Russell and Gregor Townsend came in the immediate aftermath of Scotland’s brain-scrambling draw against England at Twickenham in the final round of the 2019 Six Nations.

The out-off — who had led the charge as the visitors battled back from a seemingly hopeless 31-0 deficit after just half an hour, to briefly take the lead with a few minutes to go, before George Ford’s injury-time try and conversion squared it — was asked during his man-of the match presentation about what had been said in the changing room at half-time.

“I think I actually had an argument with Gregor,” he replied. “I said: ‘You’re telling us to kick and when we kick it, they’re just running it back and cut us open, and when we run it, they’re just hitting us behind the gain line and winning the ball back’.

“In the first half we got caught off-guard with England — similar to two years ago — and in the second half we just came out and had nothing to lose. We just played our rugby, we played well, kicked out of our half and scored some great tries... we just played good, Scottish rugby in the second half.”

It summed up Russell’s philosophy on the game.

Possession is a gift. An opportunity to express yourself and test the opposition. With the ball in hand, anything and everything is possible, but you have to make it happen. His attitude is far from unique, but few possess the outrageous talent and breathtaking courage to turn those cavalier impulses into show-stopping performances.

Nobody really read too much into Russell’s post-Calcutta Cup comments at the time. We were all too washed away by the madness of the moment and, besides, robust conversations between playmaker and coach should not be something to worry about.

On the contrary, they are a healthy thing if it leads to greater understanding.

But those words took on far greater resonance 10 months and a failed World Cup campaign later, when Scotland’s preparation for the 2020 Six Nations was thrown into disarray by the abrupt departure of the stand-off from the team’s training camp just a few hours after his arrival, prompting a very public spat between Russell and Townsend which culminated in the playmaker missing the first four games of the championship before lockdown put the tournament into hibernation for the next seven months.

Russell’s critics view the fallout as evidence of a special player getting too big for his boots, but that is far too simplistic. Russell is not a prima donna, he is one of the most down to earth characters in the Scotland set-up, and he regards playing for his country as a huge honour. The underlying issues which led to the crisis point are important.

There had evidently been a coolness in the relationship between Russell and Townsend for some time, going back to their days working together at Glasgow, and things spiralled during the year leading up to the 2019 World Cup as the coach moved his game-plan further and further away from the form of magical realism which had initially set the pair up as kindred spirits. The player increasingly felt he was operating in a joyless environment where he wasn’t trusted, and the lack of a meaningful World Cup review or a director of rugby to mediate between these two headstrong characters was a failure in management by Scottish Rugby which made the blow-up almost inevitable.

“A lot our game plan last year revolved around stats and kicking, and for me that’s not rugby,” said Russell at the time.

“Eight years I’ve had him as a coach, and I don’t really know him at all,” he revealed elsewhere in the same interview. “We’ve not got a personal relationship.”

This was a highly pressurised situation in which a player whose game revolves around creativity was left feeling like he was unable to give the best of himself. There is no doubt that Russell didn’t handle it well. Walking out of camp because he wasn’t allowed a second drink in the hotel bar as he tried to wind down after a Champions Cup clash that afternoon was the wrong hill to go to war on, but Scottish Rugby’s determination — on and off the record — to paint the player as the villain, who perhaps has a drink problem (he doesn’t), says a lot about the toxicity he was dealing with.

Russell's father, Keith, was director of domestic rugby for Scottish Rugby from February 2015 until his sacking in May 2017. He took the governing body to court and won his unfair dismissal case, with the judge delivering a scathing rebuke of chief executive Mark Dodson’s handling of the whole affair.

While this wasn’t behind the bust-up with Townsend, it provides important context.

Keith is a more thoughtful, less outwardly exuberant character than Finn, but they share the same steely-eyed determination when it comes to sticking to their guns on issues that they believe in.

Keith is a former international badminton player at junior level who fostered a love of sport with his children. He has a long and distinguished history as a sports administrator (he is now CEO of Badminton Scotland) and coached his three boys as they came through the ranks at Stirling County RFC (he still coaches the U18s team).

Whether it was rugby, golf, football or any other sport, trick-skills were always encouraged in the Russell household, which will have helped develop the remarkable hand-eye co-ordination, spatial awareness and general flamboyance we see time and again from the Scotland stand-off.

But Russell wasn’t a child protégé, clearly destined for great things from an early age. He was part of the Stirling County Colts team which won the Scottish National Youth Cup in 2011, but after moving into senior rugby he switched from that top-flight club to join second-tier Falkirk in order to get regular game time.

At this point he was an apprentice stonemason, attending gym sessions two nights per week with the Scottish Institute of Sport but not involved in Scottish Rugby’s Elite Player Development programme.

He did make it into the Scotland U20s set-up, initially as a squad player but ending up playing out of position at inside centre (because he didn’t have much of a kicking game at that stage) during the 2012 Junior World Championships in South Africa, with his gutsy performances finally earning him a place in the academy set-up, aligned to Glasgow Warriors for the 2012-13 season — and that’s when things really started to take off.

He made one pro appearance off the bench during that campaign, spent the summer of 2013 playing in New Zealand, properly established himself as a Warrior the next season, and picked up the first of his 51 caps to date against the USA during the summer of 2014.

Russell has retained that perspective of somebody who knows what it is like to live outside the bubble of professional sport but he rejects the suggestion that this is behind his carefree approach to the game. In fact, he doesn’t really accept the suggestion that his approach is carefree at all.

“It is just the way I was born, I think I’ve always played like that,” he says.

“I don’t know where it comes from but I’ve got this confidence to try things — and everything I try I genuinely believe I can pull it off. I’m not just doing it for the sake of it. There is always a reason behind the things I do.

“Whether I was at Stirling, Falkirk, Ayr, New Zealand, Glasgow or Scotland — it is just me seeing what I think is the right option and deciding if I can execute it. It is not a thought process which takes time — it’s just what I do.”

The belief might always have been there, but there is no doubt that his 2018 move to Racing 92 helped take his game to the next level. Operating in that environment, surrounded by like-minded people who encouraged him to play his natural game accelerated Russell along that collision course with Townsend.

Now Scottish rugby hopes that as painful as it was at the time, the bust-up can have a cathartic effect in the longer term.

We are led to believe that some sort of understanding has now been reached. Certainly, the coach has made a point in recent months of speaking about the importance of allowing the player to be himself on the park, while Russell has said his relationship with Townsend is in “a much better place” after regular chats during the long lockdown lay-off.

He made his Scotland comeback off the bench against Georgia back in October, trotting onto the park with about 25 minutes to go and immediately firing out a long miss-pass which floated teasingly just beyond the reach of the opposition winger’s fingertips and into the arms of Duhan van der Merwe in space on the left touchline. We all knew it was against a tier two nation who were close to dead on their feet by that point, but it still felt good.

A torn groin adductor the next week against Wales curtailed his involvement in the Autumn schedule, and with Adam Hastings also out with a shoulder injury, the remainder of Scotland’s Autumn Test schedule was workmanlike. Now that the talisman is back in the No.10 slot we expect fireworks this Six Nations — for better or for worse — because for all Russell can tantalise and titillate, we all know what a fine line he treads between triumph and disaster.

Scotland need him to have a big tournament, and he needs one himself. He is 28 now — no longer a boy — so must target this summer’s Lions tour to South Africa (if it goes ahead) as his chance to prove that he can cut it at the ultimate level, just as Townsend did back in 1997. He will celebrate his 31st birthday during the next World Cup, so is on his final lap as a player in his prime.

He’s achieved a lot — but there is so much more left to do if he is to avoid going down in history as a flash entertainer, rather the player of real substance which he has shown he can be in only flashes so far.