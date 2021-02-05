James Ryan: Cardiff requires our Sunday best. It’s a must-win

For a player whose patience on a rugby field rarely seems to be tested, James Ryan is convinced the time for Ireland to kick on is right now.

The Ireland lock was explaining how the groundwork of the past 12 months under a new coaching ticket has been done, the mistakes made during a ‘sub-par’ third-place finish in the 2020 Six Nations have been identified, and the lessons learned now need to be put into practice — starting with this Sunday’s opener against Wales in Cardiff.

There’s also a frisson of excitement at both the opportunity to work with new forwards coach Paul O’Connell, the legendary former lock to whom he has often been compared, and the empowerment now being given to Ireland players since Andy Farrell took over as head coach.

This is Ryan’s fourth Six Nations campaign, a reminder that the man whose leadership qualities were rubber-stamped with the national captaincy in Johnny Sexton’s absence during the Autumn Nations Cup, is still only 24 years of age.

What started with an Ireland Grand Slam and winners’ medal in 2018 has now also given him experiences at the other end of the emotional spectrum with last year’s protracted tournament featuring demoralising defeats in England and France either side of the first Covid-19 lockdown. Those losses still nag.

“It was just such a crazy year but we won three, we lost two in what was kind of a new chapter for this group and I think we’re really growing at the moment,” Ryan said. “It’s obviously not where we want to get to. Winning our home games was really important, we don’t like losing in the Aviva. We did that, but going away from home and winning in places like Twickenham and Paris is what the really top teams are able to do.

“So how to assess our performances? It’s probably sub-par but it’s a new group, our first championship, and I think we’ll have learned a lot from that. Even the French game in Paris, I thought we created so many opportunities, which was really positive but it’s about being able to convert now that we create off the back of pressure.

We’ve learned lots and we’ll be in a better place for that and the Nations Cup heading into this Six Nations.

If 2020 was a new chapter, Ryan emphasised the importance of turning the page and beginning the next one.

“That first Six Nations championship and the Nations Cup, we were still trying to find our identity and how we play. We were building all those kinds of things and making steady progress but now that block is over, I think it’s time for us now in this window, we’ll have to step up. It’s very important that we don’t start from square one again. We have to remember the lessons from the last couple of campaigns and push on.

“But it’s a really enjoyable environment. Player ownership has been a big message from (Farrell), he wants it to be our team and he wants the players to be driving everything, the gameplan, the week and the preparation. All that stuff takes time to cultivate, you know, you’re not going to get it right straight away but it’s building really nicely and it’s time for us now to really push on.”

Having O’Connell, appointed forwards coach by Farrell last month, has given Ireland further belief they can take further strides in the coming weeks. The former Ireland and Lions captain was in contact with Ryan before the squad gathered at Carton House with what the current pack leader described as “very much an introductory call”.

“We were just going through some lineouts,” Ryan said.

“I’m sure he’ll be able to stamp his thinking on the game and have a big impact. So it’s exciting. Simon Easterby’s done an unbelievable job in that area over the last number of years and he’s taken real charge of the defence now and Paul O’Connell’s come in and John Fogarty’s there looking after the scrum as well, so there’s a great mix there to be involved with.

James Ryan on comparisons to Paul O’Connell, the new forwards coach: ‘It’s never been a burden.’ Picture: INPHO/Gary Carr

“He’s such a legend of the game. The lineout was very much his baby in his career so I’d imagine we’ll learn a huge amount from him.”

That lineout issues played a significant role in Ireland’s frustrations last season is

not lost on Ryan, who said: “Set-piece at the really top level can often be the difference. If you look back at that French game and the England game, it probably let us down in the crucial parts of the game.

“It’s so important that we nail those moments five or 10 metres out from the line. We didn’t quite do that at the time but we took lessons from that, you know, whether that was our drill or individual mistakes.

“It’s great, Paul coming in now as well, he’ll add an extra boost to our lineout but it’s so important that we get it right in this campaign because it’s such an important part of the game.”

The forwards coach, now 41, has been an iconic figure in Irish rugby over the last 20 years and Ryan was for a while labelled the ‘next Paul O’Connell’ as he set out on his Test journey a matter of months after his predecessor was forced to announce his retirement in February 2016.

Of the comparisons, the 24-year-old said: “It’s never been a burden, I’ve never paid massive attention to it. I think as I’ve gotten a little bit older, the comparisons have stopped. When you’re young and you’re coming through, people love making comparisons but we’re probably different players as well and so I’ve never paid massive attention to it.

At the same time, being able to work with him is incredible. It’s so exciting for me and for all of us to be able to work with somebody like that.

The two now also have the captaincy in common and though Ryan has some way to go to match O’Connell’s feats, he is convinced he will be better for his first two Tests against England and Georgia last November should he be called on again to lead his country, as he surely will.

“I know I said at the time that I’d try and treat it as any other week and focus on my own performance but on reflection it was a huge honour. I loved doing it. I think having done it once, well, we’ll see how we go but it ever comes up again, having done it once, it was a lot easier, even when I was captain for the Georgia game — and I know it’s a different fixture from England to Georgia — but the second week it was much easier

having done the first.

“All of the media stuff and everything that goes with it, having done that the first week I felt heading into the Georgia game that I was in a lot more comfortable position to just be myself and to get on with it.

“But the group is very much about player ownership and the players driving it and that was the same when I was captain. That was the advice that Faz gave, to very much drive it along with the other lads, to delegate and just because I was captain it didn’t mean I had to suddenly become somebody else.

“So it wasn’t me leading the whole week. Guys like Hendy, Ross Byrne, Peter O’Mahony, they all had big roles that week as well and it was very much us driving things together.”

James Ryan on comparisons to Paul O’Connell, the new forwards coach: ‘It’s never been a burden.’ Picture: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Last year saw great progress in the player-ownership dimension that Farrell has encouraged since succeeding Schmidt. Ryan says this was further enhanced by the extra time the squad spent together during the bubble in autumn.

“I think a lot of the messages (from the coaches) will be the same, we’ll get so much from them but Faz will be very keen on us driving things as a playing group, us taking the reins. It’s important to do that but it’s such a great coaching group and it’s a great playing group as well.

“That was one of the things that we took from the Six Nations and the Nations Cup — we were together for a very long period and I thought we really became team-mates, and not just team-mates but mates, over that period. Building those relationships will have us in a really good position because it’s important that we have those connections.

“It can be tricky at times having a national squad coming together form all four corners of the island and you might only get a week or two together to sort out a Six Nations campaign but in an ironic way, being in lockdown and being in the bubble in November, December, was really good for us.

“It’s important now that we keep building those relationships because they are crucial when the going gets really tough and you’re up against it, having that little edge, those connections is massive.

“It is time to really perform now and go after it. It’s important that we take the learnings from November and December and we don’t make the same mistakes. In terms of our expectations, I think Wales is a massive one and going to Cardiff and getting a win is at the very top of our list.

“If we do that, we’ll be in a great spot to kickstart the campaign so it’s all about Sunday. It’s a must-win. It’s all shaped around us putting in a performance we can be proud of.”

