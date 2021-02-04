Jalibert and Dupont link up in strong France team

La Rochelle star Gregory Alldritt is named at No.8
France's rugby team's flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert takes part in a training session  

Matthieu Jalibert and Antoine Dupont will combine at half-back in Fabien Gathie's France team to take on Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Saturday

La Rochelle star Gregory Alldritt is named at No.8 after overcoming injury worries, while Bernard Le Roux starts in eh second row alongside Paul Willemse. 

Arthur Vincent comes into the midfield in the absence of Virimi Vakatawa, and will link up with Gaël Fickou.

Gabin Villière and Brice Dulin make up the back three alongside Teddy Thomas.

Up front it is the same front five that started last year’s campaign, with Toulouse pair Cyril Baille and Julien Marchand joined by Montpellier’s Mohamed Haouas. In the second row Bernard Le Roux and Paul Willemse continue their partnership.

In the back row Dylan Cretin comes in for the injured François Cros, alongside skipper Charles Ollivon and fit-again Grégory Alldritt.

FRANCE (v Italy): B Dulin, T Thomas, A Vincent, G Fickou, G Villiere, M Jalibert; A Dupont, C Baille; J Marchand, M Haouas, B Le Roux, P Willemse, D Cretin, C Ollivon ©, G Alldritt.

Replacements: P Bourgarit, J-Baptiste Gros, D Aldeghiri, R Taofifenua, A Jeronch, B Serin, L Carbonel, D Penaud.

