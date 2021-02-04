Andrew Porter digging at tighthead even as Tadhg Furlong returns to duty

Andrew Porter has no intention of stepping aside now that Tadhg Furlong is back on duty.

The starting tighthead for Leinster and Ireland since his teammate injured his back against England last spring, Porter's ability to lock down the scrum has been nothing short of crucial for club and country across an eleven-month spell.

Such has been the reliance on the Dubliner that he has twice had to clock in for gruelling 80-minute shifts lately: against England in Twickenham last November and again against Munster at Thomond Park late last month.

You wouldn't work a plough horse that hard but tighthead is one of those areas where Ireland, so spoiled by their riches in some departments, are worryingly light.

It made for a punishing workload but Porter has no truck with the extended exposure given his only start against top-class opposition in the 26 games he played for Ireland prior to Furlong's extended absence was against Wales this time three years ago.

“The last few games in the Autumn Nations Cup I did get really good exposure and good game time in the number three jersey. There are some parts that I will be looking to improve on but, for the moment, I am definitely trying to nail down that spot, and hopefully hold onto the jersey.

“It's something that I have to keep working on because no game is the same really, particularly in the tighthead position. It can be tricky at times, but it's something I am really trying to learn from in each game and push on my own performance as well.”

It's only the back end of 2019 since he was coming off the bench as the replacement loosehead for Ireland against Italy and Russia but his days of manning both posts appear to be over for now. He has repped in the position no more than twice this week.

The magnitude of the difficulty in serving as both a loosehead and a tighthead in the professional game was never more obvious than 2012 when Tom Court replaced the injured Mike Ross away to England and suffered a pasting in unfamiliar surroundings.

It was the kind of experience that made a nation grateful for the longevity and durability of John Hayes and Ross and for the emergence of Furlong but rarely has anyone explained just why it is so difficult to serve both those masters as Porter did yesterday.

"The plays are different but when it comes down to the scrummaging, when you first move over, it's like writing with your bad hand,” said the 25-year old who first made a name for himself with the No.1 on his back. “It takes time getting used to. It's tricky.

“Before the World Cup I'd have been doing a bit of loosehead work as well and it's not as easy as riding a bike.

It takes time, it's tricky to get used to each position but, like I say, I'm trying to nail down the tighthead position and that's all I'm focusing on.

Andy Farrell has acknowledged the need to be “fair” to Porter and, with Furlong only just back from his enforced hiatus and the uncapped Tom O'Toole the only other tighthead in the current squad, another migration seems unlikely.

That said, the only confirmed looseheads in camp right now are the thirty-something pair of Cian Healy and Dave Kilcoyne so it may be that this debate is not over just yet. One thing that is certain is the benefit of having Furlong back in situ.

Starting test Lions are a rare thing, after all. Furlong wasn't the first to label the Wexford man as world-class, as he did this week. Emulating his primary strengths, namely his scrummaging technique and physicality around the park, will be a priority.

"Yeah, it's a huge boost for the squad now. You'd definitely notice his presence in the team and in camp so it's great having him back.

“For myself it's great having the competition and pressure because, when it comes down to it, it's the pressure behind when you're fighting for that position that really, truly drives performance in training and in games as well.”