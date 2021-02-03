US tech giants offer New Zealand rugby $465m in historic commercial rights deal

A US-based private equity company has reportedly offered New Zealand Rugby $465m for a 15% share of the All Blacks commercial rights.

Technology investment giants Silver Lake made the offer that is now in the hands of the country's provincial unions, the New Zealand Herald reports.

The commercial rights of the All Blacks is valued at over $3bn, according to the report.

Talks have been ongoing for the last nine months but a final deal would require a majority of the New Zealand provincial unions giving it the green light.

The newspaper said that the New Zealand provinces and Super Rugby bosses "cautiously welcomed the move".

Rugby executives have began pitching the deal to stakeholders, including the NZ Rugby Players' Association, former All Blacks players, coaches and Black Ferns.