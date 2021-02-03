Women's Six Nations scheduled for April with new format

The postponed Women's Six Nations will take place in April with a two-pool format, while the U20 championship will take place in the summer.

Both tournaments had been postponed on January 12 due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic but the organisers said their decision to reschedule the championships followed the recommendations of a working group tasked to look at the available options.

The Women’s Six Nations will begin on the weekend of April 3-4, with Ireland in Pool B alongside France and Wales, while champions England face Italy and Scotland. Each team will play one home and one away fixture before facing the team with the same finishing position from the other pool in the play-off matches.

After a bye-week, Ireland kickstart their campaign away to Wales on the weekend of April 10 before hosting the French the following weekend, April 17-18, with the play-offs set for April 24-25. Specific dates, venues, and kick-off times are still to be confirmed.

IRFU Director of Sevens & Women’s Rugby Anthony Eddy welcomed both the new date and condensed format as finally giving clarity for an Ireland women’s team waiting for a finalised schedule for its Rugby World Cup 2021 qualification series.

"We welcome today’s announcement of the 2021 Women’s Six Nations rescheduling and are looking forward to the new format,” Eddy said.

“We have continued to prepare for this tournament since its postponement earlier this year, and for our Rugby World Cup qualifications. It’s good to get the start of a road map for the months ahead.

“We will also continue to work with World Rugby to ensure our Rugby World Cup 2021 qualification games can take place in a timely and safe manner."

The U20 championship will be played in a condensed three-week period but with the originally planned five-game format in June and July.

“This plan will ensure all 6 Nations provide appropriate experience of such tournaments for the 2021 U20 generation. The tournament is expected to start on June 19, 2021, and further planning work is required to finalise details on fixtures, venues, and kick-off times which will be shared in due course,” organisers said.

Ben Morel, Six Nations Rugby chief executive added: “We are delighted to make this announcement today and confirm new plans for our Women’s and U20s championships. The promotion and development of rugby at all levels is a key strategic priority for Six Nations. We see huge opportunity for growth in the women’s game in particular and feel it will benefit hugely from having its own specific window and being firmly placed in the limelight.

“Our priority has always been to deliver two outstanding tournaments but equally ensuring both competitions can be played safely, taking every consideration for player welfare. A significant challenge we faced in rescheduling the Women’s tournament was the limited available window due to World Cup Qualifiers, domestic leagues, rest periods, and World Cup preparations for qualified teams. Following consultation with our unions and federations as well as other key stakeholders, it was agreed that April would be the best window in which to stage the championship.

“The U20 Six Nations Championship is also a hugely important competition in terms of player development and for those representing their country at this level, it is a major milestone in any career. We look forward to announcing fixture details for the U20s in due course.”

2021 Women's Six Nations:

Pool A:

England

Italy

Scotland

Pool B:

France

Ireland

Wales

Ireland's Fixtures:

April 10-11 - Wales v Ireland

April 17-18 - Ireland v France

April 24-25 - Play-Offs.