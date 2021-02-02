Paul O'Connell on his Ireland return: 'I feel I can offer value'

'I have an awful lot to learn, certainly, as a coach but I felt I could immediately offer value to the coaching staff and the players.'
Paul O'Connell on his Ireland return: 'I feel I can offer value'

Former Ireland captain Paul O'Connell is enjoying his new role as Ireland forwards coach.

Tue, 02 Feb, 2021 - 14:35
Simon Lewis

Paul O’Connell believes he has taken the right job at the right time and though the former second-row legend recognises he still has much to learn as a coach, he insisted he can offer value in his new role as Ireland forwards coach.

The former Munster, Ireland and Lions captain was appointed by national team head coach Andy Farrell last month to a role vacated by Simon Easterby, who has moved to Farrell’s previous position as defence coach. 

Speaking on Tuesday ahead of Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations opener against Wales in Cardiff, the 41-year-old, whose 108-Test Ireland career was halted by injury at the 2015 World Cup, suggested international rugby was the ideal environment to continue his coaching career after a season-long stint at Stade Francais in 2018-19.

Explaining he was in regular contact with both Farrell and Easterby, and had spent time in Ireland camp during last season’s Six Nations, O’Connell said: "Andy asked me after the Autumn Nations Cup would I be interested in getting involved. I took a few weeks to think about it and decided it was the right thing for me to do.

"I feel I can offer value. I have an awful lot to learn, certainly, as a coach but I felt I could immediately offer value to the coaching staff and the players.

"And it's a great opportunity. International coaching is very different, you get that development opportunity, you get a chance to reflect, a chance to improve during the times when you're not coaching and not stuck in a tournament. But when you're in a tournament it's full-on.

"The big reason is I felt I could offer value. I suppose my recent connection to playing, you could say it's a bit of a weakness but I think it's a strength in as well, you're still clued into what a player feels and how a player learns, and how hard it can be to learn at times, and to change a habit.

"So that was it, I was excited the minute he rang me and I think he's got a really good environment here, the players enjoy it incredibly, they're very… I suppose there's a very collaborative approach which I would have seen when I was in with them last year, whenever I speak to the players whenever I've met them.

"It's a great environment to join and the opportunity excited me.”

More in this section

Gavin Coombes comes up against Sean Cronin and Rhys Ruddock 23/1/2021 First Ireland call-up for Gavin Coombes as Caelan Doris ruled out
Christmas Package 2020 Catalans Dragons ‘in constant dialogue’ with Israel Folau
Paul O'Connell before the game 2/2/2018 Mike Catt: Paul O’Connell will add mental toughness and physical intent
Ireland v France - 2015 Rugby World Cup Pool D

IRFU not involved in 2031 Rugby World Cup bid

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up