Paul O'Connell on his Ireland return: 'I feel I can offer value'

Paul O’Connell believes he has taken the right job at the right time and though the former second-row legend recognises he still has much to learn as a coach, he insisted he can offer value in his new role as Ireland forwards coach.

The former Munster, Ireland and Lions captain was appointed by national team head coach Andy Farrell last month to a role vacated by Simon Easterby, who has moved to Farrell’s previous position as defence coach.

Speaking on Tuesday ahead of Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations opener against Wales in Cardiff, the 41-year-old, whose 108-Test Ireland career was halted by injury at the 2015 World Cup, suggested international rugby was the ideal environment to continue his coaching career after a season-long stint at Stade Francais in 2018-19.

Explaining he was in regular contact with both Farrell and Easterby, and had spent time in Ireland camp during last season’s Six Nations, O’Connell said: "Andy asked me after the Autumn Nations Cup would I be interested in getting involved. I took a few weeks to think about it and decided it was the right thing for me to do.

"I feel I can offer value. I have an awful lot to learn, certainly, as a coach but I felt I could immediately offer value to the coaching staff and the players.

"And it's a great opportunity. International coaching is very different, you get that development opportunity, you get a chance to reflect, a chance to improve during the times when you're not coaching and not stuck in a tournament. But when you're in a tournament it's full-on.

"The big reason is I felt I could offer value. I suppose my recent connection to playing, you could say it's a bit of a weakness but I think it's a strength in as well, you're still clued into what a player feels and how a player learns, and how hard it can be to learn at times, and to change a habit.

"So that was it, I was excited the minute he rang me and I think he's got a really good environment here, the players enjoy it incredibly, they're very… I suppose there's a very collaborative approach which I would have seen when I was in with them last year, whenever I speak to the players whenever I've met them.

"It's a great environment to join and the opportunity excited me.”