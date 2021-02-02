IRFU not involved in 2031 Rugby World Cup bid

IRFU chiefs insist that they are not currently involved in a joint bid to host the 2031 Rugby World Cup.

Irish officials were responding to a statement from the English RFU to The Guardian on Monday which noted that "the four rugby unions of the UK and Ireland are considering the merits of a joint bid" for 2031.

However in a statement to RTÉ this afternoon the IRFU said that agreement on a bid is not on their radar 'at this point in time'.

"The IRFU wish to clarify that while some preliminary exploratory discussions took place last Autumn with the English, Scottish and Welsh Unions about a possible joint bid to host Rugby World Cup 2031 the matter is not being progressed, at this point in time," they said.

France will host the 2023 World Cup, having beaten the Irish and South African bids in the vote.

World Rugby had opened the bid process for that tournament as well as the 2027 edition this week.