IRFU not involved in 2031 Rugby World Cup bid

IRFU not involved in 2031 Rugby World Cup bid
Tue, 02 Feb, 2021 - 12:52
Colm O’Connor

IRFU chiefs insist that they are not currently involved in a joint bid to host the 2031 Rugby World Cup.

Irish officials were responding to a statement from the English RFU to The Guardian on Monday which noted that "the four rugby unions of the UK and Ireland are considering the merits of a joint bid" for 2031.

However in a statement to RTÉ this afternoon the IRFU said that agreement on a bid is not on their radar 'at this point in time'.

"The IRFU wish to clarify that while some preliminary exploratory discussions took place last Autumn with the English, Scottish and Welsh Unions about a possible joint bid to host Rugby World Cup 2031 the matter is not being progressed, at this point in time," they said.

France will host the 2023 World Cup, having beaten the Irish and South African bids in the vote.

World Rugby had opened the bid process for that tournament as well as the 2027 edition this week.

More in this section

Christmas Package 2020 Catalans Dragons ‘in constant dialogue’ with Israel Folau
Paul O'Connell before the game 2/2/2018 Mike Catt: Paul O’Connell will add mental toughness and physical intent
19/10/2020 Mick Galwey: 'If Ireland didn’t have GAA we would wipe the board with New Zealand every day'
Gavin Coombes comes up against Sean Cronin and Rhys Ruddock 23/1/2021

First Ireland call-up for Gavin Coombes as Caelan Doris ruled out

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up