Mike Catt: Paul O’Connell will add mental toughness and physical intent

Mental toughness and physical intent. Paul O’Connell had plenty of both as a player and Mike Catt believes Ireland’s new forwards coach can instil the same attributes in the 2021 Guinness Six Nations squad.

Andy Farrell’s men kick off this year’s championship against Wales in Cardiff this Sunday with plenty to prove after finishing third behind England and France in both the 2020 Six Nations and Autumn Nations Cup in the head coach’s first 12 months at the helm having stepped up from defence coach to succeed Joe Schmidt.

Yet Farrell’s appointment last month of former Munster, Ireland and Lions captain O’Connell to his coaching ticket has given the camp a boost heading into year two of the project and the move has gone down particularly well with attack coach Catt.

"He has some very strong beliefs in what needs to be done, so that's fantastic,” the 2003 World Cup winner said. "So, I'll learn a lot from Paulie. He's been a lot in the engine room, all his life and his career and that's what he's coaching now.

"So, that mental toughness he brings - especially from a breakdown point of view. There's a real intent about how he does things.

"The past three, four days I've had communicating with him have been brilliant. He's added a few new things, so yeah I look forward to it. I think the players are going to love having him on board.

There's a lot of passion and drive coming from Paulie for that Irish shirt, it's great."

Asked to identify areas for Irish growth in offensive terms after a first year in which there were homes wins over Scotland, Wales (twice each), Italy and Georgia but demoralising defeats in France and England (twice) over 2020's two campaigns, Catt said: "I think the breakdown is something that's chopped and changed over the last three or four years, players getting used to it with different referees. Being clinical in our set-piece is absolutely crucial. We've struggled a little bit in terms of getting into key areas in the pitch and then letting a team off. In those key moments, we can really tighten up and put teams under the cosh in those key areas, for me it's crucial.

"But, we've got a great bunch of young guys who are willing to learn and want to play. The more we get to know them, the more we'll expect from them.

"From my point of view, the physicality and intent piece is something we need to develop but also making the right decisions.

"Attack, for me, is all about decision-making. Seeing the picture and making the right decisions. Whether it's our kicking game or our passing and running. Those are areas we'll always be developing, we'll never be satisfied with what we've got."

Catt’s reply suggests a pivotal role for O’Connell in reaching those objectives and asked what the legendary lock can bring to the coaching team dynamic, the former England centre said: "It's more the intent piece, really driving the intent. What it means to play for Ireland, how we drive the technical side. Him and (scrum coach) John Fogarty will be driving that.

"He's got a hell of a wealth of experience, he totally understands what the players are going through and how they get to where they need to go.

"He's another strong voice that complements Faz. There's a good balance between the coaches of good guys and bad guys really."

Catt declined to confirm in which camp he belonged but his assessment of the head coach suggests that Farrell, a fellow casualty of England’s ill-fated 2015 World Cup campaign alongside Stuart Lancaster and Graham Rowntree, straddles both sides of the fence.

“I think what you see from Andy is what you get from Andy. He is a hard taskmaster, he understands the game. He creates, has created, or rather we are creating, some of the best environments to work in. He is very much player-driven in terms of what the players feel, player ownership. I love that end to him, he is not a sort of dictator in any shape or form, he is very open-minded to new ideas and he will do absolutely everything to make this team better and make big calls. but his knowledge of the game, his knowledge of the technicalities and the technical stuff is second-to-none.

“But I think the big one for me is I understand how Faz wants the game to be played and I can bring in the little details, the technical side of things to help us get to that level and we can complement each other in some shape or form. First and foremost he is creating an environment players can grow in, and if they don’t grow in, you know, they might not be good enough to be here.”