New term commences as Paul O'Connell takes first Irish session

Ardscoil Rís has written itself into the fabric of Limerick's hurling story with its five Harty Cups inside a decade and the graduation of so many players onto a county hurling panel that has claimed two All-Ireland titles and taken over as the game's dominant force.

That's not to say its rugby heritage is a thing of the past.

When the Ireland squad came together yesterday to start preparations for the upcoming Six Nations there were three alumni in the ranks with Dave Kilcoyne and Craig Casey adding to the depth chart and Paul O'Connell assuming the role of forwards coach.

Kilcoyne, back involved after injury sidelined him for the Autumn Nations Cup, was only too happy to be reminded of the old school ties and his praise for Casey was every bit as effusive as that forthcoming earlier in the week from Jonathan Sexton.

Both have remarked on the young scrum-half's attitude and commitment, whether that be on the pitch, in the gym, or around the squad in general where he appears to be perfectly comfortable despite the established stars around him and his own tender years.

“Craig is involved in that good Limerick banter that we have,” said Kilcoyne.

Casey's time to shine in a more public setting will come. O'Connell's brief has already been opened in earnest, the former Munster, Ireland and Lions captain having taken his first on-pitch training session with the pack this morning.

O'Connell's coaching CV doesn't take up many lines on an A4 sheet but he brings a lifetime of what some in the game like to call IP (Intellectual Property) to the role with a forward unit that is in a state of some evolution and one whose iffy lineout will be an early source of attention.

“We're just off the pitch there, we had a units session,” Kilcoyne explained at lunchtime today. “It's what you expect from Paul, he is a world-class operator. He was as a player, captain, he has done it all in rugby: won Heineken Cups, captained Lions tours, Ireland.

“I'm not going to go through his resume here, but just his overall presence alone: that brings the best out of people. You want to gravitate towards those people and learn off those people.

“Just his level of detail in everything is spot on. Our timings were very good. He is just giving little nuances that I suppose every coach would. They have different things and he has been himself and he has brought that to the table. We're all learning off him, which is great.”

Thirteen of the current squad have had career paths that crossed with O'Connell's own playing days. Kilcoyne is one of them. He spent five years in the same Munster dressing-room as O'Connell and their Irish journeys overlapped across four seasons.

John Plumtree was one of Joe Schmidt's right-hand men for one of those, the Kiwi challenging his Irish pack to achieve world-class status and it will be interesting to see how his successor in the role goes about striving for that in the year to come.

Ireland's problem in besting more physical packs has been done to death at this stage but it remains a monkey on their back, not least when it comes to an English side that has had their number since 2018 and one due to face them in the last round of the championship.

“If you want to beat these teams – your England, France, South Africa and New Zealands – you have got to match them and go at them physically,” Kilcoyne said. “That's just the way rugby has gone at the moment, Then you go back to your detail to allow you to be physical.

“There's lots in it, it's not just one or two things, a combination of getting everything right and improving every day on those aspects. It's an extremely hungry squad in here that wants to get better every day and add to the environment. Hopefully we see that the next few weeks.”