Furlong returns for Leinster in time for Six Nations audition

Tadhg Furlong is back - and firmly in the frame for a Six Nations spot.

It's eleven months since the Ireland and Lions tighthead last appeared on a rugby field but he will make his long-anticipated return tomorrow evening when Leinster travel to Wales to face Scarlets in the Guinness PRO14.

Already named in Andy Farrell's Six Nations squad, Furlong's presence in Leo Cullen's team is a huge boost to club and country after his back and calf problems and given the over-reliance on his Leinster colleague Andrew Porter in recent months.

A world-class operator, he still has a job to do to get back up to full pelt.

The Wexford man will not be alone among the visiting ranks in looking to impress the national coaches. Luke McGrath captains the side from scrum-half after Farrell opted for Conor Murray, Jamison Gibson-Park and Craig Casey as his three squad nines this week.

Jack Conan and Dan Leavy will be looking to get badly-needed game time under their belts too, while Ryan Baird will be hoping for a jump start to his international candidacy given how his meteoric rise up through the ranks has slowed of late.

As always at this time of year, there is no shortage of younger men on duty. The 19-year old Naas clubman Jamie Osborne could make a debut off the bench and his involvement is being trumpeted given he has not taken the usual route to this point via the private schools system.

A past pupil of Naas CBS, Osborne has come up through the Leinster club system with the local side and played with the North Midlands side in the Shane Horgan Cup.

Normally based in the Ken Wall Centre of Excellence in Energia Park, the ground formerly known as Donnybrook stadium, he has been training with the senior team in UCD over the last few weeks and is involved in a match day 23 for the first time tomorrow.

Max O'Reilly makes only his second appearance for the senior team at full back, Liam Turner will appear for just the sixth time at centre while the likes of Tom Clarkson and David Hawkshaw will be looking to add to their slim collection of caps at some stage at Parc y Scarlets.

Leinster have also reported no positive Covid-19 cases after the latest round of PCR testing, although one player is isolating because of close contact with a positive family member who reported feeling unwell this week.

Leinster (v Scarlets): M O'Reilly; C Kelleher, L Turner, C Frawley, D Kearney; H Byrne, L McGrath; P Dooley, J Tracy, T Furlong; R Molony, R Baird; J Murphy, D Leavy. J Conan.