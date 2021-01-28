Munster's Jean Kleyn banned for two weeks for incident in Leinster game

Munster's Jean Kleyn has been suspended for two weeks having been cited for dangerous play in the last Saturday's Guinness PRO14 defeat by Leinster.

The South African lock was cited under Law 9.20 (b) which governs "Dangerous play in a ruck or maul — A player must not make contact with an opponent above the line of the shoulders."

Judicial Officer, Simon Thomas (WRU) concluded that an act of foul play had occurred. The incident was found to merit a mid-range entry point, which indicates a four-week suspension.

However, Thomas determined that there were mitigating factors, including the player’s acceptance of the foul play, timely remorse and previous clean disciplinary record, which under the disciplinary rules warranted a reduction in the sanction of two weeks.

Kleyn will be free to play from Monday, February 15, 2021.