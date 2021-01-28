Johnny Sexton: I won’t be emulating Tom Brady

Finally there’s clarity on Johnny Sexton’s playing future.

At yesterday’s virtual Guinness Six Nations launch, the Ireland captain was happy to confirm he has no intention of emulating NFL great Tom Brady and carrying on until he is 43.

As much as the Tampa Bay quarterback’s feat of reaching his 10th Superbowl has been an inspiration for Ireland’s 35-year-old and still pre-eminent fly-half as he turns into his 12th Six Nations championship, Sexton’s previously consistent refusal to not go gently into the good night now comes with at least some realism attached ahead of Ireland’s opener against Wales in Cardiff a week on Sunday.

Perhaps it is the hamstring “niggle” that cut short his participation in Leinster’s PRO14 derby victory over Munster at Thomond Park last Saturday, which while admitting it had been frustrating he dismissed as “not major”, adding: “Hopefully I’ll be back training by the end of the week, and hopefully I’ll be fit for the Wales game.”

Whatever the reason, Sexton said yesterday when asked if Brady was a source of inspiration that a more measured and regular re-assessment of his capabilities and condition would be required from now on.

“It’s pretty incredible at 43. I definitely don’t want to go to that age though,” the Ireland skipper said with a laugh. “That’s too much.

“Look, a lot of it has been me just being a little bit stubborn or half-joking, but you’ve got to take it campaign by campaign, or year by year, when you get to this age.

“At the moment, I feel good despite picking up a niggle, as sometimes is the case before you go into Irish camp, but it is what it is and hopefully be back flying next week. Like I said, take it campaign by campaign and see how you feel at the end of the season. But it is inspiring to see someone like that have success for so long.”

Sexton’s achievements, not least in this championship, should also be inspiring to young Irish athletes.

Three Six Nations titles, including the 2018 Grand Slam (in the year he was named World Rugby Player of the Year) have been accrued in 48 tournament appearances and after a difficult couple of years since that last piece of silverware under Joe Schmidt, the veteran fly-half believes the traits that made previous Irish teams successful are evident in Andy Farrell’s new-look squad and a coaching set-up recently boosted by the addition of his former captain Paul O’Connell as forwards coach.

“I think all the Irish teams that I have played in that have been successful, whether it was the team that went back to back Championships (2014 and 15) or the Grand Slam, and we’ve often had good years and not come away with any silverware, but they’ve often come off the back of a disappointing campaign beforehand, where we’ve learned a lot of lessons and come back in as a similar kind of group with a few new faces and put the wrongs right.

“There’s a sense of that I think. We didn’t get what we wanted out of last year. We were close in terms of it coming down to the last game of the campaign against France and we just came up short. So I think hopefully that’s a good omen.

“I think adding to the coaching staff as Andy has been brilliant with Paul coming in and hopefully that will give us another source of boost. Like I think when Joe was coaching he brought in Andy Farrell as assistant it gave him another sort of kick on and it refreshed the group massively. So a few similarities there.”

This is also a campaign that, fitness permitting, will see Sexton become only his country’s seventh centurion after Brian O’Driscoll, Ronan O’Gara, Rory Best, O’Connell, John Hayes, and last autumn’s latest addition Cian Healy. Currently on 95 caps, Sexton admitted yesterday it would be “a pretty special milestone to get to”.

“For me, when you get your debut at 23, you never imagine 100 caps will be possible. It still might not be, you still need to stay fit, play well, and get picked to get there.

“It would be a special group to get into. You look at the players in there and they’re all special players in their own right. Of course I’d love to get there. Whether it happens or not is another thing. It’s another little bit of motivation but that’s very much down the line.

“All my focus at the moment is first getting over this small little niggle I picked up and then second of all, performing well in training to get picked for the Wales game.”